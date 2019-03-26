EU Parliament approves controversial copyright reform

The European Union on Tuesday voted to approve a controversial new copyright law that hands more power to news publishers and record companies.

The deal brings measures that would make platforms such as YouTube and Facebook liable for copyrighted material on their sites one step closer to conclusion.

What is the reform?

The draft law, which passed with 348 votes in favour, 274 against, and 36 abstentions, means:

Social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube and Facebook would be responsible for monitoring all content that is uploaded.

The likes of Google News would have to pay publishers for press snippets shown in search results.

How did we get here? European copyright law dates back to 2001 and the European Court of Justice has long been calling for it to be modernized in line with the digital era. EU officials are cognizant of the fact that a lot of material that is copyrighted ends up on the Internet without the original owners being fairly remunerated.

Why it is controversial: Tuesday's vote was the culmination of two years bitter debate. Tech giants, which make huge profits from advertising on content they host, and supporters of a free internet opposed the reform. Critics fear this will lead to the installation of "upload filters." Publishers and artists were in favor, as they sought a better return on the content they produce.

What are upload filters? The automated software to detect the copyright-protected content is not compulsory, but likely the only method to process large amounts of data. However, they have a high error rate and could catch and delete legal content. Critics argue this would be a form of online censorship that hampers freedom of speech and creativity.

Widespread protest: The run-up to the vote saw a lot of lobbying and protests by both supporters and opponents of the law. Tens of thousands of people protested in Germany on Saturday under the slogan "Save the Internet." There were similar protests in Austria, Poland and Portugal. Major Polish newspapers on Monday printed blank front pages in an appeal that MEPs adopt the reform.

What happens now? EU member states must now formally approve the legislation. They have, however, already agreed to it in principle,

