 EU aims at Kremlin′s revenues with cap on Russian oil price | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 06.10.2022

Europe

EU aims at Kremlin's revenues with cap on Russian oil price

The European Union is joining the Group of Seven in implementing a price cap on crude oil from Russia. The idea is that it should be applied as globally as possible to restrict the Kremlin's revenues.

An oil refinery in Moscow

Measures would limit banks, insurers and shippers in dealings with Russian gas

In order to limit the flow of revenues to President Vladimir Putin's war chest, the European Union intends to ensure that Russia can only export oil via tanker at discounted prices. All oil exports, including to China and India, would be affected by this measure, which follows a similar decision by the Group of Seven (G7) in the summer. The European Union has included a price cap in its eighth sanctions package since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

How will the maximum limit be implemented?

Starting December 5, EU and G7 countries will ban banks from financing the purchase and sale of Russian oil, insurance companies from insuring shipments, and ports from unloading oil transported by tanker if it is traded at a higher price than that fixed by the European Union. The embargo on all services related to oil exports is intended to make shipping almost impossible. 

How high will the price cap be?

According to the European Commission, concrete numbers have yet to be determined. However, the EU executive body estimates that the price would have to be considerably below the current market rate and closer to what Russia was getting before invading Ukraine. EU member states are still negotiating and have yet to vote for or against the embargo. 

Will Russia still be allowed to export oil?

Yes. As of December 5, the ban on imports of Russian oil supplied by tanker will apply only to EU and G7 members. Other countries would still be able to buy Russian oil  but only at the fixed maximum price.

An oil refinery in Russia with the German and Russian words for friendship

Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic receive Russian oil via the Friendship pipeline

Would EU ships still be allowed to transport Russian oil?

Countries with large tanker-shipping companies such as Greece, Cyprus and Malta, have been able to ensure that ships would be allowed to continue transporting oil if it is traded at the capped price. EU ships that sail the world's oceans under flags of convenience, such as those of Panama or Liberia, will also have to comply with the sanction. The EU and the US are trying to put pressure on countries that allow this practice, and could eventually impose sanctions on them if they are not more cooperative with the measures sanctions against Russia.

What about the Balkan oil supply?

Russian oil for Serbia and other countries in the Balkans is currently unloaded in the EU member state Croatia as Serbia does not have a seaport. If the embargo goes through, this would in theory no longer be permitted starting December 5. Though it is an EU candidate, Serbia has not joined the sanctions against Russia. The European Union will have to decide whether Croatia can continue to supply oil to Serbia and other Balkan states. Either way, the price cap would have to be respected.

Infographic about fluctuating price of oil

What about Russian oil delivered by pipeline?

There will not be an embargo on pipeline oil as Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia currently received their oil via the Druzhba, or Friendship, pipeline from Russia. Though Poland and Germany also have access to oil via this pipeline, they will both voluntarily refrain in future, to limit Russian profits. The price cap will not apply to pipeline oil.

Infographic on most important buyers of Russian oil

What reactions have there been?

Russia has sharply criticized the European Union's price cap and already announced that it will not supply oil to any countries that apply the price cap.

"Such a tool disrupts all market mechanisms and can have a very detrimental effect on the global oil industry," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on state television.

At an energy industry event in London, Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of the French oil company Total, also warned against the price cap. "I think it's a bad idea, in fact," he said. "It's a way to give leadership back to Vladimir Putin, in fact, and I would never do that."

This article was translated from German.

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [TATARSTAN, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2022: A pumpjack operates at the Yamashinskoye oil field of Yamashneft oil and gas company, part of Tatneft, near the village of Yamashinskoye, Almetyevsk District. Tatneft produces oil and natural gas and manufactures refined oil and gas products and petrochemicals. Yegor Aleyev/TASS]

EU agrees Russian oil price cap in new sanctions package 05.10.2022

The European Union will put a price cap on Russian oil exports as part of the latest sanctions package agreed by the bloc. The agreement comes after Moscow moved to illegally annex parts of Ukraine.

05.10.2022, Frankreich, Straßburg: Die Flaggen der Europäischen Union, der Ukraine und der Mitgliedsstaaten der EU wehen vor dem Gebäude des Europäischen Parlaments in Straßburg. Zur Abstimmung steht eine Resolution des Parlaments über die Reaktion der EU auf die hohen Energiepreise. Zudem soll unter anderem mit EU-Kommissionpräsidentin von der Leyen über den russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine debattiert werden. Foto: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Energy crisis: EU considers gas price cap ahead of key summit 05.10.2022

With leaders set to meet Friday in Prague, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has floated new gas cap proposals.

Austria OPEC Meeting 8289690 05.10.2022 A view shows the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The 33rd ministerial meeting of the OPEC alliance will take place in Vienna, marking the first in-person ministerial meeting of the group since March 2020. Alexey Vitvitsky / Sputnik Vienna Austria PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlexeyxVitvitskyx

Cutting OPEC+ oil production favors Russia 06.10.2022

OPEC+ is cutting global oil production to drive up prices. The move shows that Russia can still count on the cartel led by Saudi Arabia to help it bolster its war chest.

