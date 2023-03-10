  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Water scarcity
The lignite-fired power station operated by German energy giant RWE in Neurath, western Germany on October 5, 2022 .
The deal aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050Image: Ina Fassbender/AFP
ClimateEurope

EU agrees to curb energy use by 11.7% by 2030

55 minutes ago

EU politicians hope a deal cutting energy consumption will fight climate change and curb the continent's reliance on Russian fossil fuels. It will go to the European Parliament and countries for a final vote.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OVCM

Negotiators from European Union member-states and the European Parliament struck on Friday a deal to reduce final energy consumption across the bloc by 11.7% by 2030.

The agreement comes as the bloc strives to curb reliance on Russian energy and fight climate change.

"Saving energy is a key step to saving the planet," EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said in a statement.

"In recent months, Europeans have shown that they are ready and able to face this challenge, and our industry has proven that it can optimize its energy use and production processes," he added.

The Green Deal will be referred to the European Parliament and member states for a final vote. This is usually a formality, with bills often getting approved without changes.

Why did the EU increase the cut percentage?

Friday's deal comes as an amendment to an earlier 9% target, initially proposed in 2021. It is all part of the EU's plans to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

However, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the need for European countries to curb their reliance on fossil fuels, for which Russia was the biggest supplier, became more urgent.

 "This will mean real change for the benefit of the climate and disadvantage of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," the Reuters news agency quoted Niels Fuglsang, Parliament's lead negotiator, as saying.

What does the deal mean for the 27 members?

The deal comes as a compromise between the European Parliament, which was pushing for the far higher goal of 14%, and some EU countries who were keen on sticking to the original 9%.

It means that EU member-states must save an average of 1.49% of final energy consumption per year between 2024 and 2030.

The deal stipulates that the target would be legally binding. While bloc members have the freedom to set their own non-binding national goal, if they do not achieve the 11.7% goal, the European Commission will intervene to set a course.

Still on target for 2030 climate goals?

rmt/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Forensic experts walk near a police vehicle outside a building housing a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses

Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

Crime43 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Cops outside South Africa's embassy as students from University of Zambia protest

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

MigrationMarch 9, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Tokyo Electric Power Corp.'s officials at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo

Fukushima's first responders recall the disaster 12 years on

Fukushima's first responders recall the disaster 12 years on

Catastrophe3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Worker in a factory adjusting a filter

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Society21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sweden's Prime Minister Kristersson and Turkish President Erdogan shaking hands

Turkey's blockade 'makes NATO weaker'

Turkey's blockade 'makes NATO weaker'

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters, with one holding up a placard saying, 'Israel, we have a problem'

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

PoliticsMarch 9, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Wind turbines at sea

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

BusinessMarch 9, 202302:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage