 EU agrees Russian oil price cap in new sanctions package | News | DW | 05.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU agrees Russian oil price cap in new sanctions package

The European Union will put a price cap on Russian oil exports as part of the latest sanctions package agreed by the bloc.

In this image provided by Russian state news agency TASS, a pumpjack operates at an oil field in Yamashinskoye, Russia

The EU's latest sanctions package puts a price cap on Russian oil exports over the war in Ukraine

Russia's oil exports are set to be capped after the European Union's 27 member-states agreed on a new sanctions package on Wednesday. 

The move hopes to deliver a blow to Russia's oil revenues amid its ongoing war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's move to illegally annex partly occupied territories in the embattled country.

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, announced that a "political agreement" on the bloc's eighth sanctions package against Moscow had been reached.

"The package contains: Prohibition of maritime transport of Russian oil to third countries above the oil price cap and a ban on related services," the Czech Republic said in a statement on Twitter.

More to follow...

rs/nm (dpa, Reuters)

Advertisement