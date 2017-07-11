EU agrees Russian oil price cap in new sanctions package

Russia's oil exports are set to be capped after the European Union's 27 member-states agreed on a new sanctions package on Wednesday.

The move hopes to deliver a blow to Russia's oil revenues amid its ongoing war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's move to illegally annex partly occupied territories in the embattled country.

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, announced that a "political agreement" on the bloc's eighth sanctions package against Moscow had been reached.

"The package contains: Prohibition of maritime transport of Russian oil to third countries above the oil price cap and a ban on related services," the Czech Republic said in a statement on Twitter.

rs/nm (dpa, Reuters)