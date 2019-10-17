 Erdogan talks Syria with Putin and issues warning to Kurds | News | DW | 22.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Erdogan talks Syria with Putin and issues warning to Kurds

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to welcome his Turkish counterpart for talks on the future of the Syrian conflict. Moscow is seeking to cement its role as a power broker in the Middle East.

A group of YPG fighters listen to a speech

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned Kurdish YPG militia to withdraw from areas in Syria ahead of the expiry of a five-day US-brokered ceasefire.

The Kurdish YPG militia was expected to initially withdraw from a 120-kilometer (75-mile) strip of the border with Turkey as part of the deal. The ceasefire ends at 10 p.m. local time (1900 UTC).

Read more: Erdogan spokesman: Europeans 'should be thankful to our soldiers'

"Today is the last day for all terrorists in the region to leave," said Erdogan in advance of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking before his departure for the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Erdogan said he would discuss the fate of towns in northeastern Syria that forces loyal to Damascus had entered.

"We will discuss these in detail with Mr. Putin. God willing, we will reach the deal we hope for."

Watch video 02:45

Erdogan spokesman: 'No extension of cease-fire in Syria'

The Kremlin said Putin was keen to find out more about Turkey's plans. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow would study a "new idea" by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to create an internationally controlled security zone in northern Syria.

Ankara and Moscow say the talks are aimed at "normalizing the situation in Syria," where — despite supporting opposing sides — the two have indicated that they share some common ground. 

Turkey, which is allied to Turkmen and Arab rebel groups in Syria, launched a cross-border offensive earlier this month against Kurdish fighters it describes as "terrorists."

  • A US troop pats another troop on the back (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Staff Sgt. A. Goedl)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    US: Troop pullback

    Over the past years, US troops have supported Kurdish fighters as they battled radical "Islamic State" (IS) militants to take back control of large areas of northern Syria. In what was seen as a surprising turnaround, US President Donald Trump announced in early October that he was withdrawing US troops from the region's border with Turkey. This pullback left a vacuum for others to act and react.

  • A Turkish convoy drives down the street at night while a person wrapped in a Turkish flag watches the convoy (picture-alliance/AA/M. Akif Parlak)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Turkey: Anti-Kurdish offensive

    Trump's troop withdrawal was a de-facto go-ahead for Turkey to launch an offensive into northeast Syria. The region is home to a largely autonomous Kurdish population and Kurdish militants known as the YPG, who are tied to an outlawed Kurdish party in Turkey. Turkey, who has faced a Kurdish insurgency, sees the Syrian Kurds as a threat to its security, hence the military action.

  • Syrien YPG-Kämpfer in Deir Ezzor (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souleiman)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Kurdish YPG: Fighting Turkish forces

    The YPG was one of the US' main allies in the fight to drive out IS from north Syria, but since October it has been fighting the Turkish forces that crossed into Syria. The YPG lacks strong air capabilities and defenses, putting it at a decided disadvantage in comparison to the Turkish army.

  • SDF fighters stand in a line in military uniform (Getty Images/AFP/D. Souleiman)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    SDF: Betrayed by the US

    The YPG is the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also includes Arab and Christian militias. The SDF, which fought IS, controls northeastern Syria and feels betrayed by the US pullback. It is now fighting Turkish troops and their allies. It has warned that the Turkish offensive could distract from making sure IS fighters do not renew their strength in Syria.

  • Syrian troops sit in the back of a truck after entering the town of Tall Tamr (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Syrian government army: Deal made

    The relationship between Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops and the SDF is a tricky one that shifts between cooperation, live-and-let-live and skirmishes, depending on the current situation. After Turkey launched its offensive, the Kurds struck a deal with the government that saw Syrian troops mobilized to fight the Turkish forces, allowing them to enter a region they had ceded to the SDF.

  • Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad sit in two chairs in front of their respective flags (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Klimentyev)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Russia: Stepping up, stepping in

    Russia has consistently backed the government of Syrian President Assad (L, with Putin in 2018) and assisted its forces. After US troops pulled out of the Kurdish areas, Russia moved its troops in to act as a buffer for Syrian government forces advancing towards the Turkish army. Moscow wants Syria to remain united and has accused the US of creating parallel structures in the Kurdish region.

  • Syrian National Army soldiers march on the ground (picture-alliance/AA/B. Kasim)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    SNA: Turkey's Syrian allies

    Turkey also has allies among Syrian fighters. The Syrian National Army (SNA), also known as the Free Syrian Army, is a Syrian rebel group that has fought against the SDF and Assad's government. Backed by Turkey, SNA fighters took part in previous Turkish offensives against Kurdish militias inside Syria. Currently, thousands of SNA fighters are fighting the YPG alongside Turkish forces.

  • A burnt out IS flag (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Alleruzzo)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    IS: A renewed role?

    One possible future actor is IS. While it was essentially defeated in March 2019, tens of thousands of its fighters and their families remain in prisons or guarded camps in the Kurdish area of the country. Nearly a thousand alone have already escaped from a camp that was caught in the fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish forces. Should the situation grow more unstable, IS could regroup.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr, Cristina Burack


Room for agreement

Russia — the strongest military backer of the Syrian state under President Bashar al-Assad — has traditionally opposed operations by other states in what it considers Syria's sovereign territory.

However, both sides have said they support the idea of civilian safe zones in northern Syria, and Turkey has ruffled the feathers of NATO allies by purchasing a powerful Russian anti-aircraft system, the S-400.

Despite improving relations with Ankara, Moscow has expressed concern that Turkey's incursion has helped jihadis who were in custody in Kurdish-controlled areas to escape. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday said there were concerns that battle-hardened terrorists could return to their homelands, including Russia.

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump's tricky Syria 'gift' to Vladimir Putin

Russia's efforts to exert more influence in the region come at the same time the United States withdraws its troops from northern Syria.

Watch video 01:40

A look at the proposed Kurdish 'safe zone' in Syria

rc/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Turkey offensive in Syria forces Russia into a balancing act

Russia has been pushing for the Damascus government to regain full control of Syria and to find a political solution to the ongoing war. But Turkey's intervention may only be a temporary setback for Russian interests. (14.10.2019)  

Erdogan spokesman: Europeans 'should be thankful to our soldiers'

The Turkish and Russian presidents are meeting in Sochi as the five-day cease-fire expires. In a DW interview, Ibrahim Kalin spoke about his country's aims in the Syria conflict and what to expect from the meeting. (21.10.2019)  

Opinion: Donald Trump's tricky Syria 'gift' to Vladimir Putin

Critics have slammed the withdrawal of US troops from Syria as a "gift to Russia." But a closer look at Moscow's allies in the region shows that "gift" could prove to be a complicated one, writes DW's Konstantin Eggert. (15.10.2019)  

Russia-backed Syrian forces enter key city Manbij in northern Syria

The strategic city of Manbij has come under Syrian government control after Russia and Syria moved troops into areas near Turkey's border, filling a vacuum left by withdrawal of US forces. (15.10.2019)  

Trump's Syria withdrawal: Who stands to gain?

While the US leaves a vacuum as it washes its hands of its Syrian Kurdish allies, the major players in Syria's Astana peace process — Iran, Russia, and Turkey — step up for their share. (08.10.2019)  

German defense chief recommends international security zone in Syria

The current situation in Syria "requires a stronger European initiative," Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told DW. The proposal and a possible deployment of German troops to the region, however, is being hotly contested. (21.10.2019)  

Who are the major players in northern Syria?

The US withdrawal of troops from Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria and the launch of the Turkish offensive have created a complicated web of actors, from Russia to Syrian government troops. (16.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Erdogan spokesman: 'No extension of cease-fire in Syria'  

A look at the proposed Kurdish 'safe zone' in Syria  

Related content

Operation Peace Spring Syrien

Pence, Erdogan, Kurdish SDF agree to 120-hour cease-fire in Syria 17.10.2019

US Vice President Mike Pence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the commander of the Kurdish SDF forces agreed to a five-day cease-fire in the military offensive in northeastern Syria.

BdTD Syrien Krieg Grenze Türkei | Begräbnis in Ras al-Aiin

Turkish-Kurdish cease-fire on edge as one soldier is killed 20.10.2019

Turkish forces said one soldier has been killed and another injured by the YPG in northern Syria, threatening a fragile cease-fire. President Erdogan said Turkey would "crush the heads of terrorists" who don't withdraw.

Türkei Ibrahim Kalin in Ankara

Erdogan spokesman: Europeans 'should be thankful to our soldiers' 21.10.2019

The Turkish and Russian presidents are meeting in Sochi as the five-day cease-fire expires. In a DW interview, Ibrahim Kalin spoke about his country's aims in the Syria conflict and what to expect from the meeting.

Advertisement