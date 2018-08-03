Elderly men escape nursing home to go to Wacken metal festival

Two elderly German men escaped the confines of their nursing home on Friday to attend Wacken Open Air, police said.

The nursing home alerted police after the gentlemen were found to be missing from the center.

Police then found the aging metalheads at 3 a.m. at Wacken Open Air, the world’s biggest heavy metal festival.

The men were reluctant to the leave the four-day festival so police escorted them home with the help of a taxi and a patrol car.

Sold out

The 29th edition of the legendary festival was fully sold out, with an expected 75,000 people expected to attend the four-day festival.

Headline acts this year include Danzig, Judas Priest, Hatebreed, In Flames, Running Wild, Arch Enemy, In Extremo and Eskimo Callboy.

The festival in Schleswig Holstein is often inundated with mud, but this year a heatwave saw organizers warn fans against fire and dust risks.

Police praised revelers this year for good behavior with little interference needed from police beside a few minor drug seizures.