 Egypt’s open-air prison | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 26.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Egypt’s open-air prison

Egyptian authorities have arrested thousands in a crackdown on dissent, even its most benign forms. And some former prisoners are finding that they are not really free despite having been released.

Amal Fathy and Mohamed Lofty (privat photo)

Just before dawn on May 11 last year, Amal Fathy and her husband Mohammed Lotfy's lives changed forever. As Amal was trying to get their young son to sleep, Lotfy heard a knock at the door. On the other side, a plainclothes security officer stood alongside a group of masked and heavily armed special forces. Lotfy let them in and invited them to sit down.

"The plainclothes security official pulled up a chair at the dining table. He said to me, 'You must know why we are here,'" recalled Lotfy.

While Lotfy was working documenting human rights abuses with his organization, the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, it had been Amal that was in danger, despite her having done no more than upload a video to social media complaining about sexual harassment she'd suffered during a visit to the bank. The video had gone viral, and smears about Amal, a former actress and activist, began to appear in the pro-government local media.

Still, said Lotfy, "I didn't expect her to be arrested." When the officers demanded that the couple come to the local police station, they found another dozen masked and armed special forces waiting outside their building who looked as though they were prepared to arrest hardened criminals.

Read more: Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

'We don't know which terrorist group'

Amal was taken into pre-trial detention, where two charges were laid against her: The first of spreading false news, undermining national security and publishing "an indecent video using foul language"; and the second, brought by Egypt's national security prosecution service, of belonging to a terrorist group, spreading false news and undermining national security.

"We don't know which terrorist group or group they're referring to and we don't know what the evidence against her is — we don't have access to the case file. We don't even know if it's about the video as well, or if it's actually about something else," said Lotfy.

Amal's detention punished both her and her family. "For almost three months, I wasn't myself," recounted Lotfy. "I couldn't stay sitting even for an hour. I was hyperactive and nervous. I was constantly trying to distract myself from the idea that my wife was detained and there was little I could do. It even affected my relationship with our son, as I couldn't sit with him for more than an hour." When their son, now almost 4 years old, would ask where his mother was, Lotfy told him Amal was in hospital. During a visit to the prison, Amal convinced the child that she was receiving medical treatment for tiredness and would return to him soon.

The 34-year-old was held in pre-trial detention until December 30 last year, when she was released on probation. She received confirmation of her first sentence just three days later. Both cases still loom large over the family's day-to-day existence, amid fears that Amal could be rearrested at any time. Although she is now out of prison, confusion surrounding the terms of her probation means that she remains under house arrest. Her case is, sadly, far from unique: She is now one of a growing number of high-profile prisoners released into what human rights groups have called an open-air prison.

Read more: Jamal Khashoggi killing reflects severe media restrictions in Arab world 

Released, but not free

An estimated 60,000 people are currently imprisoned in Egypt on political or politically related charges, according to Human Rights Watch, although Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and the Egyptian authorities have routinely denied that any political prisoners exist in the country. Even release from detention doesn't always mean freedom, especially for those who were imprisoned in cases related to freedom of expression. This year, both the award-winning photographer Shawkan and the renowned activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah have been released after five years behind bars, but are required to spend every night at a police station for the next five.

Treatment like this caused Amnesty International to label Egypt an "open-air prison for critics," due to the crackdown on even seemingly benign dissent, like Amal's video. "Over the course of 2018, Egyptian authorities have arrested at least 113 individuals for absurd reasons, including satire, tweeting, supporting football clubs, denouncing sexual harassment, editing movies, giving or conducting interviews. In some cases, those arrested had done nothing at all. The authorities have accused them of 'membership of terrorist groups' and 'disseminating false news,'" the human rights group said.

Read more: Egypt regime fears 'another Arab Spring' 

The price of freedom

Life outside the walls of Qanater prison is its own form of punishment for the family. The terms of Amal's probation initially required her to remain under house arrest and check in at a police station near the family's former home every Saturday evening. The Giza police directorate then removed the demand that Amal remain under house arrest, and changed her probation demand to two four-hour visits to the police station each week. "But the police directorate never sent a fax to update our police station with the new decision," explained Lotfy, highlighting the Kafkaesque scenario that ensnares prisoners and former prisoners alike in a web of bureaucracy.

"She's completely in limbo," said Lotfy. "She has a sentence that isn't being implemented but could be at any time [for the second case]. She also has a probation sentence that is not being implemented and another probation cancelled, but only partly." The lack of clarity about Amal's sentence creates anxieties for the family, and at first caused Amal to have regular panic attacks.

"It affects us a lot. We're not free to go out we wish, as she fears she might be stopped at a checkpoint and rearrested. I call her all the time, fearful that the police may come and check to see if she's remained under house arrest or not. When she goes to the police station, we are worried she will be taken into custody again to serve her sentence," said Lotfy. He and Amal's lawyers have placed an appeal against the first charge, including the request for a presidential pardon. But even if the appeal is accepted, Amal will likely have to face a retrial, risking more jail time.

"She can't plan her life," said Lotfy. "She's still accused, meaning she could be rearrested at any time and sent to trial." The threat of his wife's repeated detention also impacts on Lotfy's own ability to focus on his own human rights work, which involves tracking enforced disappearances and other infractions committed by the Egyptian state.

"I'd been working in the field of human rights for 15 years before she was arrested," he said. "I was constantly hearing difficult stories and writing reports, documenting torture. I never truly understood the pain of the family members; I thought more about the pain of the victim. Only when I lived it did I realize how devastating it is."

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Egypt frees award-winning photojournalist from prison after 5-year term

Mahmoud Abu Zaid was detained while covering clashes between protesters and security forces in 2013. While incarcerated, DW published a letter in which he wrote that he didn't know "when this nightmare is going to end." (04.03.2019)  

Jamal Khashoggi killing reflects severe media restrictions in Arab world

In much of the Middle East, journalists' work is systematically hindered. The situation has enormous consequences for these societies at large: The free expression of political thought is impossible for most people. (25.10.2018)  

Egypt regime fears 'another Arab Spring'

With talk of mass protests in the air, a new wave of arrests has targeted former diplomats and opposition figures in Egypt. Experts told DW that President el-Sissi "is extremely worried" about a fresh uprising. (25.08.2018)  

Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah freed from prison

A leading Egyptian pro-democracy campaigner, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, has been freed from jail after five years behind bars. He was sentenced for his part in an illegal protest and will still live under "police observation." (29.03.2019)  

Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

A new book "Usensurert" (Uncensored) by Norwegian journalist Birgitte C. Huitfeldt presents a look behind the veil of what it means to be a woman in the Muslim world. Jan Tomes talked to her about their concerns. (04.07.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Ägypten hält Referendum über Verfassungsänderungsentwürfe ab

Egyptian referendum could expand al-Sissi's power 20.04.2019

Egyptians have begun voting in a referendum that could grant the country's authoritarian leader, Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, another term in office, with more power over the judiciary. The move is heavily criticized by international human rights groups.

Ägypten Kairo - Gipfeltreffen

AfricaLink on Air - 24 April 2019 24.04.2019

Some activists are not happy with Egypt hosting the Africa human rights summit+++Dozens killed in floods in South Africa+++ United Nations Security Council adopts a watered-down resolution on sexual violence in conflict zones+++ Katsina State in Nigeria faces an acute water scarcity

Ägypten Referendum Abdel Fatah al-Sissi

Egyptians vote in referendum with only one obvious choice 20.04.2019

Egyptians are voting in a referendum that could confirm President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's rule until 2030. But in a poll few expect to be free or fair, many say they are aware of only one choice: vote yes.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

World

US economy posts strong first-quarter gains

Opinion: France's Emmanuel Macron faces bumpy road to reform

South Africa: From the ashes of apartheid

Egypt’s open-air prison

Hong Kong's Tiananmen Square museum reopens