 Egypt frees award-winning photojournalist from prison after 5-year term | News | DW | 04.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Egypt frees award-winning photojournalist from prison after 5-year term

Mahmoud Abu Zaid was detained while covering clashes between protesters and security forces in 2013. While incarcerated, DW published a letter in which he wrote that he didn't know "when this nightmare is going to end."

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid, known by his nickname Shawkan, appears before a judge for the first time after spending more than 600 days in prison in Cairo, Egypt (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Tarek)

Mahmoud Abu Zaid, an award-winning Egyptian photojournalist popularly known as Shawkan, was released from prison on Monday after spending more than five years behind bars.

On his Twitter account, managed by the #FreeShawkan campaign, Shawkan wrote "oh welcome asphalt" with a picture of him as a free man.

He was arrested in August 2013 while taking photos at the Rabaa Square in Cairo as Muslim Brotherhood supporters protested against the ouster and removal by the military of Egypt's then President Mohammed Morsi. The demonstrations were broken up by security forces in an operation that left hundreds dead.

Read more: More journalists killed globally in 2018, report says

The photojournalist was accused of being part of the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egyptian authorities had declared a terrorist organization. He was sentenced to five years in prison last August, but his release was expected as he spent more than five years in pre-trial detention.

Another 214 people who were sentenced to five years in prison were also released on Monday. 

Shawkan's lawyer, Taher Abuel-Naser, said he was released from a police station early this morning. He has been ordered to spend every night in a police station for the next five years under a "police observation" order.

However, Shawkan insisted he will continue working as a photojournalist, saying he was "not the first or the last journalist to be detained."

Watch video 01:32

Egyptian court sentences 75 Morsi supporters to death

Press crackdown
In an open letter published by DW in 2015, Shawkan wrote that journalism has become a crime in Egypt and said he was "living in a tiny cell under harsh conditions that an animal wouldn't bear."

I don't know when this nightmare is going to end just because I was doing my job as a photojournalist during the operation of the dispersal of the Rabaa al-Adawiya protest camp," he wrote. "Somehow I'm considered a 'supporter of the disposed President Morsi.'"

His case attracted international attention, with several press freedom and human rights groups demanding his release. Last April, he received UNESCO's Press Freedom Prize for "his courage, resistance and commitment to freedom of expression."

Read more: Election in Egypt: 'El-Sissi is on the side of the autocratic rulers'

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, a former general, has overseen a large crackdown on critics in recent years, jailing thousands of Morsi's supporters and some prominent activists behind a 2011 uprising that ousted former autocratic President Hosni Mubarak.

El-Sissi also launched an unprecedented crackdown on journalists, imprisoning dozens and occasionally expelling some foreign journalists. 

Reporters Without Borders ranks Egypt 161st out of 180 countries on its press freedom index.

  • Der Pressefotograf Jasper Juinen sitzt in Eritrea vor einem Hubschrauber der Vereinten Nationen. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Juinen)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Africa's very own North Korea: Eritrea

    Eritrea ranks second-last in the World Press Freedom Index. Reports from the disastrous state of affairs in Eritrea are rare, and many journalists have been forced to leave the country. Radio Erena is the only one to broadcast independent information to the people of Eritrea — from Paris.

  • Kim Jong Un spricht zu vier Offizieren, die alles auf einem Block notieren. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Yonhap/KCNA)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Dictated by the dictator

    Press freedom is also non-existent in North Korea. Sealed off from the rest of the world, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un keeps a check on what the media publish. State TV and radio are available, nothing more. People who express their opinions vanish in political prison camps — along with their entire families.

  • Ein turkmenisches Ehepaar sitzt vor ihrem Fernseher im Wohnzimmer. (Foto: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Keeping tabs in Turkmenistan

    President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov owns almost all of the country's media corporations. The newspaper Rysgal is the only exception, and even here, every edition needs state approval before it can go to press. A new law against media monopolies gives the people of Turkmenistan access to foreign news, but the government still keeps tabs on the Internet, and blocks most websites.

  • Ein Pressefotograf steht auf einem Schuttberg. Ein vietnamesischer Soldat beobachtet ihn. (Foto: picture alliance/ZB/A. Burgi)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Culling the critics

    Independent media do not exist in Vietnam. The ruling Communist Party tells journalists what to publish. For the most part, publishers, editors and the reporters themselves are party members. Authorities have recently taken a greater interest in bloggers who challenge the authoritarian Communist Party's opinion monopoly - and try to silence them by sending them to jail.

  • Ein Kamerateam wird von chinesischen Polizisten bedroht. (Foto: picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schiefelbein)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    China's non-freedom

    China, Reporters Without Borders says, is the world's biggest prison for bloggers and journalists. The authoritarian regime takes massive steps against unwelcome news coverage; pressure on foreign reporters is also on the rise. Entire regions are taboo to them, their work is closely monitored and Chinese assistants or interview partners can quite simply be imprisoned.

  • In der syrischen Stadt Duron laufen Menschen über eine Straße. Sie ist ganz nebelig und die Häuser sind zerstört. (Foto: Abd Doumany/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Under fire in Syria

    Many journalists have been persecuted and killed since the uprising against Bashar al-Assad, whom Reporters Without Borders has ranked as an enemy of press freedom for years. The al-Nusra front, which fights against Assad, and the Islamic State group in turn attack Syrian state media reporters, kidnapping or publicly executing the journalists and correspondents.

    Author: Sabrina Pabst / db


dv/amp (AP, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

El-Sissi: Egypt's new strongman

Despite coming to power on a wave of popular support, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi appears to have the same aspirations as his autocratic predecessors. DW looks at his swift rise from army chief to two-term president. (02.04.2018)  

Meet DW's champions of free speech

DW Freedom works to promote greater freedom of speech and the media around the world by raising awareness of the detention and intimidation of journalists, activists and bloggers. Meet some of them. (14.12.2018)  

More journalists killed globally in 2018, report says

A report from Reporters Without Borders said journalist deaths rose by 8 percent this year. Hatred whipped up by "unscrupulous politicians" contributed to the increase, the organization said. (18.12.2018)  

Election in Egypt: 'El-Sissi is on the side of the autocratic rulers'

The Egyptian regime has promised fair elections, but el-Sissi is sure to be re-elected, says Middle East expert Günter Meyer. The sole opposition candidate is to give the impression that the election is a democratic one. (26.03.2018)  

'I am a journalist, not a criminal'

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid "Shawkan" was arrested while covering the Rabaa protest dispersal in 2013. He is still being held without charge in jail, from where he wrote this letter for DW. (29.06.2015)  

Jailed Egyptian photographer Mahmoud Abu Zeid to receive UN press freedom prize

Jailed Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid "Shawkan," has been selected for the 2018 UNESCO Press Freedom Prize. In 2015, Zeid wrote a letter to DW, saying "I don't know when this nightmare is going to end." (23.04.2018)  

Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

Many states routinely attack and intimidate journalists and bloggers to keep them in check. In its 2015 press freedom index, Reporters Without Borders ranks the performance of 180 countries. These states come in last. (30.04.2015)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Egyptian court sentences 75 Morsi supporters to death  

Related content

Ägypten Emmanuel Macron in Abu Simbel

Emmanuel Macron to discuss human rights with Egypt's president 27.01.2019

Emmanuel Macron has said he will speak openly on human rights with Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi during a three-day trip to Egypt. Macron said Egypt's human rights policies appear to have worsened under the president.

Symbolbild Journalisten in Krisengebiet

More journalists killed globally in 2018, report says 18.12.2018

A report from Reporters Without Borders said journalist deaths rose by 8 percent this year. Hatred whipped up by "unscrupulous politicians" contributed to the increase, the organization said.

Litauen Misstrauen gegenüber Staat - wenn investigativer Journalismus zur Propaganda für Kreml wird

Lithuania set to ban fake news from Russia 10.02.2019

Lithuanian lawmakers want to outlaw spreading distrust of the state and attempts to distort historical memory. Critics say the bill to crack down on disinformation equates investigative journalism with propaganda.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 