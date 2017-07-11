 Economists expect Germany to enter recession in 2023 | News | DW | 29.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Economists expect Germany to enter recession in 2023

Leading economic institutes in Germany predict the economy will go into recession next year. Inflation and soaring energy prices are among the key contributors

DW News Breaking

A forecast by a leading group of think tanks has painted a bleak picture for Germany's economic prospects.

According to the think tanks' projections published on Thursday, the crisis in the gas markets, spiraling energy prices and a massive drop in purchasing power would push the German economy into recession.

Incomplete recovery from the global pandemic was among the factors contributing to Germany's economic future.

The forecasts came Thursday as part of the so-called Joint Economic Forecast, which is prepared twice a year by the ifo Institute in Munich, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH), and the RWI – Leibniz Institute for Economic Research.

More to follow...

 

DW recommends

Inflation 'time bomb': Food and energy prices soar in Germany

The Ukraine war has had repercussions around the world. In Germany, people are fearing for their prosperity.  

Advertisement