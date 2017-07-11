Economists expect Germany to enter recession in 2023

A forecast by a leading group of think tanks has painted a bleak picture for Germany's economic prospects.

According to the think tanks' projections published on Thursday, the crisis in the gas markets, spiraling energy prices and a massive drop in purchasing power would push the German economy into recession.

Incomplete recovery from the global pandemic was among the factors contributing to Germany's economic future.

The forecasts came Thursday as part of the so-called Joint Economic Forecast, which is prepared twice a year by the ifo Institute in Munich, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH), and the RWI – Leibniz Institute for Economic Research.

More to follow...