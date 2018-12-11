 ECJ set to rule on German autobahn tolls | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 18.06.2019

Germany

ECJ set to rule on German autobahn tolls

Traveling on Germany's motorways could soon become much pricier, especially for foreigners. However, not everyone agrees that implementing road tolls on the autobahn will be profitable.

Symbol for tolls above the Autobahn (picture-alliance/chromorange/C. Ohde)

Are tolls going to be enforced on private drivers? The German government, along with every car owner in the European Union, will finally get a definitive answer to that question on Tuesday. If the European Court of Justice (EJC) rules in favor of the tolls, all motorists will be charged to drive on German highways

The fees, known as "vignettes," are to be collected according to the time traveled on the autobahn. For cars registered in Germany, however, owners will get a credit deductible from the motor vehicle tax as compensation, meaning the costs would be offset, and ultimately, Germans would hardly pay any tolls.

Austria, with support from the Netherlands, has lodged a complaint against the scheme. The two countries, which border Germany, argue a levy is not in line with European agreements, as it discriminates against Austrians as well as all other EU citizens. They say Germany would then no longer be in compliance with the EU's ban on discrimination against other member state citizens.

Preliminary decision reached?

Before Tuesday's hearing, it looked as though the court may rule in Germany's favor. At the beginning of February, the EJC advocate general did not mince words in the expert opinion it provided on the toll proposal, saying Austria's view that non-German EU citizens would be discriminated against in Germany is based on a "fundamental misunderstanding." Foreigners and German vehicle owners cannot be compared because non-Germans are not subject to German motor vehicle tax, the opinion said.

Traffic on the autobahn (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlesinger)

Many of Germany's motorways get significant traffic, but will it be enough to offset operating costs?

The advocate general's assessment appears to indicate that the court could dismiss Austria's complaint. The opinion is not binding, but in general, the EJC often follows the advocate general.

Quick implementation planned

If the court approves the introduction of the toll scheme, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer wants to levy to take effect in October 2020. Preparations are already underway. Last year, the government secured contracts with companies to ensure the tolls can be implemented.

Read moreEurope's patchy approach to road tolls

If the tolls are introduced, non-EU citizens would also have to pay for the use of motorways; this would be possible by buying a vignette for 10 days, two months, or one year. 

Andreas Scheuer (Imago/snapshot)

Scheuer wants the tolls to take effect in late 2020

The car's environmental efficiency also determines the price. The 10-day vignette is between €5 and €15 euros ($5.60 and $16.80), the two-month vignette between €16 and €30, and the annual vignette between €74 and €130. The calculations are based on a combination of pollutant class and engine size. The vignettes will be sold online, via a smartphone app, or at pay stations on the highways.

The profits from the tolls will go towards road construction and maintenance. According to current calculations, the German government could see a turnover of €3.85 billion euros. Roughly €3 billion would come from German vehicle owners, who would then be compensated by the motor vehicle tax. The remaining €850 million would come from foreign vehicle owners. The operational costs of the system are estimated to be €245 million. 

Controversial figures

These figures have proven controversial, however. "A deficit of €10 to €155 million in the first years of implementation is likely," according to a report from the nongovernmental organization Green Budget Germany (FÖS) for the Green Party.

Read moreGermans at loggerheads over autobahn speed limits

The report says that this is mainly due to changes to the original concept. It was expected that the prices of short-term vignettes would lead to higher revenues from foreign drivers. However, the €6 concession given to cars classed in the environmentally friendly emissions category would reduce the net revenue and actually result in a deficit in the course of operating the scheme. The FÖS report also criticized that the economic damage caused by a potential drop in border traffic was not adequately taken into account.

The German Ministry of Transport, however, is sticking by its figures. "There will be no deficit," said a spokesperson for Scheuer in late May. For now, the issue falls to the EU's top judges.

  • View through a windshield out onto the Autobahn (Imago/Horst Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    The sky's the limit

    The only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways, Germany has an excellent system of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

  • Major traffic jam on the Autobahn (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Bracing yourself

    According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

  • View into the side rear-view mirror (imago/Jochen Tack)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Tailgaters

    Even when you think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

  • Permanent speed camera on side of road (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Smile for the camera!

    Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

  • Woman speaking on her cell at the steering wheel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Cell phones a no-no

    Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

  • Complete stand-still on the Autobahn (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Make way for help

    The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

  • Warning sign with light on road (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Be on the alert

    You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

  • Woman blowing into straw for alcohol test (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Driving under the influence

    In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.05 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 0.16 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

  • Winter in Deutschland Verkehr Glatteis (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Snow tires

    Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

  • Person with their feet propped up outside a car window (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    A relaxed approach

    To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet!

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


ECJ opinion sides against Austria over German autobahn toll

The opinion of the court found that Austria demonstrated a "fundamental misunderstanding" of what discrimination means. An official decision will be delivered in the coming months. (06.02.2019)  

Europe's patchy approach to road tolls

Europe's top court has started looking into a complaint by Austria, which has been up in arms about a German plan to introduce a road toll for passenger cars. Lots of nations collect such tolls, but there's a difference. (11.12.2018)  

Germans at loggerheads over autobahn speed limits

A survey suggests most drivers don't share Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer's view that autobahn speed limits are against "common sense." Proposals to impose a 130 kph limit were recently leaked to the media. (27.01.2019)  

How to navigate the German autobahn

Germany is famous the world over not just for its cars, but also for its highways. Here are some tips before you put the pedal to the metal. (23.05.2018)  

Bildergalerie Straßenverkehr

Europe's patchy approach to road tolls 11.12.2018

Europe's top court has started looking into a complaint by Austria, which has been up in arms about a German plan to introduce a road toll for passenger cars. Lots of nations collect such tolls, but there's a difference.

Deutschland Verkehr Autobahn 8 bei Stuttgart

ECJ opinion sides against Austria over German autobahn toll 06.02.2019

The opinion of the court found that Austria demonstrated a "fundamental misunderstanding" of what discrimination means. An official decision will be delivered in the coming months.

Autobahnkirche Kassel A67

Germany's Christian autobahn churches draw devoted drivers 20.04.2019

Ever more motorists are pulling into highway churches for a brief moment of spirituality, to light candles and pray. The chapels provide an oasis of calm that gas stations and truck stops do not.

