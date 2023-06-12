  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO
Silvio Berlusconi
EU asylum policy
PoliticsGermany

Eastern Germans underrepresented in government ministries

Matt Ford
8 minutes ago

Despite one fifth of Germans hailing from the east of the country, only a small number of high-ranking officials come from the region, a report has revealed. The German Left Party has called for a quota.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SSpH
Sign outside the ministry of defense in Berlin
There are no eastern Germans in leadership positions in several federal ministries in Germany, including the defense department. Image: Daniel Kalker/picture alliance

Three decades on from German reunification, eastern Germans are significantly underrepresented in the country's federal government ministries, according to a response to an information request submitted by the socialist Left Party, and reported by the media group Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

The new figures reveal that only two of the federal government's 35 parliamentary state secretaries, who are second only to federal ministers, hail from the regions which once made up the former German Democratic Republic (GDR).

The data also showed only 11 of 135 civil service department heads are from eastern Germany.

In contrast, residents of eastern Germany make up 20% of the total current population.

Calls for eastern German 'quota'

"Only two parliamentary state secretaries from the east: that is an insult to eastern Germans in general," the opposition Left Party's Sören Pellmann told RND, calling for an "eastern quota" in government ministries.

Pellmann accused the government of ignoring the German constitution, which stipulates an equal distribution of positions across all federal states, and labelled chancellor Olaf Scholz's current coalition "an explicitly western German government."

"Article 36 [of the German constitution] stipulates a fair distribution of positions across all federal states," said the Leipzig lawmaker. "The government is disregarding the constitution."

Government claims progress

Earlier this year, the government's commissioner on East German affairs, Carsten Schneider, announced a commitment to increase the number of "people of eastern German heritage" in civil service leadership positions.

According to recent figures from the Interior Ministry, current government ministers have been responsible for employing one eastern German parliamentary state secretary and nine of the eleven eastern German department heads.

The new figures reveal that the proportion of eastern German department heads is highest in the construction ministry (two of four, or 50%) and the families ministry (17%), dropping to 14.3% in the health ministry and 11.1% in work and education.

But the ministries of the interior, defense, travel, environment and development don't have a single eastern German department head between them.

"Commissioner Schneider promised a lot but has thus far delivered little," said Pellmann.

AFP material contributed to this report

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

DW Matthew Ford Sports
Matt Ford Reporter and editor for DW Sports specializing in European football, fan culture & sports politics.@matt_4d
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Italien Ex-Ministerpräsident Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunesien Tunis | Giorgia Meloni und Kais Saied

EU, Tunisia looking for a 'holistic approach' to migration

EU, Tunisia looking for a 'holistic approach' to migration

Migration17 hours ago02:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 10, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Firefighters wearing protective gear and white helmets stand atop a fire truck and spray water from a fire hose into a forest.

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

Catastrophe21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A group of Lithuanian soldiers

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An Open AI logo is displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background.

AI: Are stock markets ready for it?

AI: Are stock markets ready for it?

Business3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Catastrophe24 hours ago02:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage