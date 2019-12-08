 Drunken raccoon staggers through German Christmas market, passes out | News | DW | 08.12.2019

News

Drunken raccoon staggers through German Christmas market, passes out

The tipsy raccoon apparently couldn't hold back from having a good time at Erfurt's Christmas market. The furry creature's daytime drinking binge ended with a nap and trip to the animal shelter.

Raccoon (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Klimek)

A raccoon indulged in too much mulled wine at a Christmas market in central Germany on Saturday, amusing onlookers as the furry animal staggered about before passing out.

Read moreThe history of German Christmas markets

The raccoon was "obviously intoxicated," a police spokesperson from the city of Erfurt said.

"However, a breathalyzer test on the animal was not carried out," police said.

Apparently, the unsuspecting raccoon had sipped mulled wine left over from glasses, the mass daily Bild reported.

Video of the spectacle showed the raccoon wandering around, playing with a woman's shoes and then taking a rest on some steps in front of a building.

Read moreGermany: 'Highly aggressive cow' sparks lengthy police chase in Bavaria

The inebriated raccoon was later taken to an animal shelter by the fire department.

A similar case made headlines in the summer of 2018 when police officers picked up two tipsy hedgehogs near Erfurt's cathedral, where they had come across discarded bottles of alcohol-infused eggnog. The animals were then taken care of by the zoo.

Watch video 26:06

The Spirit of Christmas in Germany

DW recommends

Oktoberfest ends with less beer drunk, but plenty of intoxicated e-scooter rides

The Oktoberfest in the southern city of Munich has ended after drawing some 6.3 million guests. Although less beer was consumed than last year, hundreds lost their licenses for driving or riding under the influence. (06.10.2019)  

US raccoon scales Minnesota skyscraper, captivates nation

The raccoon spent two days climbing the 24-floor building after becoming stranded. The resilient animal went viral on Twitter after employees and firefighters were unable to rescue it. (13.06.2018)  

Why urban wildlife is thriving in Berlin

Berlin might seem like a concrete jungle, but the metropolis has more biodiversity than you'd expect. What is it about Berlin that attracts wild foxes, raccoons, boars and the largest number of birds in all of Germany? (07.07.2016)  

Germany: 'Highly aggressive cow' sparks lengthy police chase in Bavaria

A rampaging cow prompted German police to deploy a helicopter with thermal imaging abilities after the animal ripped through a Bavarian town. The cow attacked its owner, smashed a greenhouse and damaged a patrol car. (20.10.2019)  

The history of German Christmas markets

Stollen, spiced mulled wine and gingerbread: For many in Germany, these items symbolize Christmastime. But how did these treats come to represent the holidays?  Experts say the answer dates back to the 14th century. (21.12.2016)  

Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

Traditional Christmas markets all over Europe carry on to invite visitors for a stroll and enjoy some mulled wine before the pre-Christmas shopping stress kicks in. (14.12.2018)  

