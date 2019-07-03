Dozens of migrants feared dead after boat capsizes near Tunisia

More than 80 refugees were feared dead after a boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Tunisia, the Tunisian coast guard said Thursday.

The International Organization for Migration said that the vessel had foundered near the city of Zarzis, and that 82 of the migrants on board were missing. Four were rescued from the water, one of whom had died overnight.

The migrants were fleeing Libya, where an airstrike hit a migrant detention center a day earlier, killing 44 people and wounding 130.

Ongoing violence in Libya, a gathering point for many refugees from throughout Africa, has prompted many people to attempt the crossing to Italy despite the risks.

There is a weak, UN-recognized government in the Libyan capital of Tripoli vying for power against militias allied with warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The Tripoli government has blamed Haftar's troops for Wednesday's airstrike. The UN partly blamed the tragedy on the European Union's policy of supporting Libyan militias to prevent refugees from attempting the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.

The dire situation for refugees fleeing oppression, conflict, and famine has been compounded by new EU regulations supporting squalid detention centers in Libya, as well as the anti-immigrant policies of the populist government in Italy.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has vowed not to let any more refugees enter the country, often forbidding rescue boats from docking.

