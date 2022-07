Africa

Don't Hold Back - Fighting back against abusive relationships

It may seem sweet when your lover wants to be by your side all the time. But when does this behaviour become possessive, manipulative, or even abusive? Join us on the first episode of our all new podcast, Don't Hold Back, where gender-based violence survivor and activist Lona Bawuti shares her story with host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba.