Donald Trump to turn himself in over Georgia election case

The former US president said on his social media network he will travel to Georgia on Thursday.

Donald Trump will hand himself over to authorities in Georgia on Thursday, the former US president said late Monday night.

"I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," Trump said on his own social media platform Truth Social. He said the indictment was politically motivated as part of a bid to derail his reelection campaign.

Earlier on Monday, broadcaster CNN reported he would hand himself over to the Fulton County jail in the US state of Georgia.

jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)