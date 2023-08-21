  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump says he will not attend Republican primary debates

1 hour ago

Former US President Donald Trump said the public already "knows who I am." The move comes as Trump faces numerous legal battles, opening himself up to attacks from other Republicans competing for the GOP nomination.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VNyY
Former US President Donald Trump waving as he stands next to cars
Trump is still the vastly preferred candidate among Republicans, but he could face trouble in the general election with independents due to his legal woesImage: Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that he will not participate in the first televised Republican presidential primary debate which is scheduled for Wednesday.

"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had," Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media platform he co-founded.

"I will therefore not be doing the debates," he added as he mentioned his lead in opinion polls as evidence of his popularity among Republican voters ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Donald Trump, advisers indicted over Georgia election scheme

Trump's absence in the party's primary debates was already speculated. For months, he had repeatedly said he saw little value in giving a chance to his party rivals — who will gather for the first time in Milwaukee on Wednesday — to attack him given his lead in polls.

What could Trump's absence from debates mean?

A CBS poll on Sunday showed that Trump was the preferred candidate for 62% of the Republican voters, beating his closest rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received 16% support. The other Republicans in the race each had less than 10% support.  

Trump's sizable lead in the polls suggest that the former real estate mogul is still popular with the base of the Republican Party despite now being indicted four times.

DeSantis, former US Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are expected to take part in the debate.

Trump's absence from this week's debate could allow his rivals such as DeSantis to gain ground.

Other candidates at the debate, such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, may attack Trump relentlessly throughout the event, with the former president not able to defend himself in real time since he is not onstage.  

New indictment gives Trump 'plenty of reasons to be nervous'

mfa/wd (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

California residents filling sandbags

Tropical Storm Hilary batters Mexico and California

Catastrophe4 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a number of African leaders and delegates participate in the plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An Indiab woman stands in a dilapidated corridor and rests her arm on a cracked wall

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

Society11 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Society21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A helicopter drops water on the flames of a fire on the island of Tenerife, Spain.

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Nature and Environment19 hours ago01:22 min
More from Europe

North America

Press conference at Camp David.

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

PoliticsAugust 19, 202302:14 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man walks along a street in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as rain and gusts of wind of Hurricane Hilary reach the area, on August 19, 2023.

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Nature and Environment19 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage