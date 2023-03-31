Donald Trump to appear in New York court Tuesday

The former US president's lawyers said he would surrender at a courthouse but won't be placed in handcuffs. He was indicted in connection to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, will be arraigned on Tuesday. Joe Tacopina, one of Trump's lawyers, said he would have his mugshot and fingerprints taken but won't be held in handcuffs.
"He's ready to fight. He's gearing up," Tacopina was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.
Trump is likely to have Secret Service protection and is expected to be released on the same day.
The exact charges against Trump have not yet been made public. But according to Reuters, a New York judge has authorized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday to make the charges public.