  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights
Donald Trump
The New York indictment came as Trump contends with other investigations that could have grave legal consequencesImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Donald Trump to appear in New York court Tuesday

1 hour ago

The former US president's lawyers said he would surrender at a courthouse but won't be placed in handcuffs. He was indicted in connection to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PZhL

Former US President Donald Trump will appear in a New York courthouse on Tuesday to face charges in a hush money case, his lawyers and court officials confirmed on Friday. 

After hearing witnesses, a grand jury voted on Thursday to indict the 76-year-old over paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to avoid a scandal ahead of the 2016 presidential election. 

Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, will be arraigned on Tuesday. Joe Tacopina, one of Trump's lawyers, said he would have his mugshot and fingerprints taken but won't be held in handcuffs. 

"He's ready to fight. He's gearing up," Tacopina was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency. 

Trump is likely to have Secret Service protection and is expected to be released on the same day. 

The exact charges against Trump have not yet been made public. But according to Reuters, a New York judge has authorized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday to make the charges public. 

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

What did Trump say about the indictment?

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, has denied the accusations against him and claimed they were politically motivated. 

In recent weeks, he has used multiple legal threats to rally his supporters and raise money for his campaign. 

On Friday, he said in a fundraising email: "I am not afraid of what's to come." Criminal charges in the US do not prevent candidates to run for an election.

Meanwhile, Daniels, who alleges to have had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, told UK newspaper The Times that she was "proud" of the indictment. 

"He's already gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction," she said, referring to the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. 

The case relies on whether the alleged payment to Daniels constituted an illicit contribution to his campaign. 

Trump is the subject of other criminal investigations into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election result and his handling of confidential documents. 

The New York Times reported on Friday that Georgia prosecutors were expected to soon make a decision on whether to indict Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn his election defeat in that state.

fb/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW's Washington bureau chief Ines Pohl

Trump to turn himself in on Tuesday: DW's Ines Pohl

Trump to turn himself in on Tuesday: DW's Ines Pohl

Politics8 hours ago03:23 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Forensics carry body bags in a forest near Izyum

Russia's Ukraine violations 'shockingly routine'

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman from the Soweto Choir singing with her eyes closed, with other choir members in the background

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

Music6 hours ago05:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man walks with a raised stick amid tear gas smoke during Pakistan protests

Pakistan's political crisis: Where is the country headed?

Pakistan's political crisis: Where is the country headed?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Close-up of man and woman shaking hands, man wearing business suit and woman wearing a pink blouse.

German manners: Is post-pandemic pre-pandemic?

German manners: Is post-pandemic pre-pandemic?

Lifestyle1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian conductor Vasyl Kratchok, a bald man wearing spectacles and a beige pullover, stands with a baton in his right hand, his left hand raised

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Culture6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Opinion: US journalist Gershkovich's fate in Russia unclear

Opinion: US journalist Gershkovich's fate in Russia unclear

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage