Dirk Nowitzki receives top German honor

German President Frank Walter Steinmeier bestowed German basketball star Dirk Nowitzki with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany on Wednesday.

The former Dallas Mavericks forward was honored in the German capital's Bellevue Pallace along with 23 others for their commitment to community service.

"The things they do change the face of our country for the better," Steinmeier said as part of the ceremony. "Thank you for your time. Thank you for your energy, your drive, your creativity. You are a gift to our country."

The Order of Merit is the highest tribute Germany can pay to individuals for services to the nation.

Charity work

The 41-year-old Nowitzki, who retired from professional basketball earlier this year, works as a UNICEF ambassador for socially-deprived children and against malnutrition. In 2001, he founded the Dirk Nowitzki foundation, a charity aimed at fighting poverty in Africa.

Nowitzki is one of the most successful German athletes ever. His 31,560 points in the NBA is the sixth-highest mark in history. He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007 and won the NBA title in 2011.

His career exploits prompted the city of Dallas, Texas to name a street after him.

How nations honor their sporting heroes Silberne Lorbeerblatt Former German President Christian Wulff (right) presented Dirk Nowitzki with the Silberne Lorbeerblatt (Silver Laurel Leaf) in 2011. This is Germany's top honor for sporting achievement. On Wednesday, current President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is to present Nowitzki the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for his charity work, including in support of underprivileged children.

How nations honor their sporting heroes From 'Mo' to 'Sir Mo' Nobody does honors and titles better than the Brits. Here Queen Elizabeth II is seen bestowing a knighthood on running star Mo Farah. Since this moment in 2017 the winner of gold medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics has been known as Sir Mo Farah -just like Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins or the six-time track cycling Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy.

How nations honor their sporting heroes Dame The female equivalent of "Sir" is "Dame" - as in Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who won gold in the heptathlon at the 2012 London Olympics. Since 2017, Ennis-Hill has held the title "Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire."

How nations honor their sporting heroes An officer nonetheless Former England captain David Beckham may only have been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (fourth in the pecking order) but he and wife Victoria, seen at the 2003 ceremony at Buckingham Palace seem pleased. Other football stars have been knighted, like Sir Bobby Charlton of the England team that won the 1966 World Cup or former Manchester United coach, Sir Alex Ferguson.

How nations honor their sporting heroes Legion of Honor Since 1802, France has honored special achievement with the Order of the Legion of Honor. In June, President Emmanuel Macron made Didier Deschamps (second from left), coach of France's 2018 World Cup-winning side an Officer of the Legion of Honor. Among the other Officers of the Legion of Honor are Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Formula 1 drivers' champion Michael Schumacher of Germany.

How nations honor their sporting heroes Presidential Medal of Freedom The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States. Among the recipients are former tennis star Billie Jean King (above left), boxing legend Muhammad Ali, basketball icons Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul Jabbar and golf superstar Tiger Woods.

How nations honor their sporting heroes Congressional Gold Medal Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus was moved to tears when he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. The award is seen as being on a par with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The list of recipients included fellow golfing superstar Arnold Palmer, the entire 1980 Olympic team and sprinting legend Jessie Owens, who was honored posthumously in 1990.

How nations honor their sporting heroes Service to the fatherland Hero of the Russian Federation is the highest honorary title in the Russian Federation, and it has been bestowed on a number of athletes, including Alexandr Karelin (wrestling) and Lyubov Yegorova (cross-country skiing). Not quite as high an honor is the Order for Service to the Fatherland, which then-Russian President Dimitry Medvedev presented to former tennis star Elena Dementieva in 2009.

How nations honor their sporting heroes 'Model of the people' The People's Republic of China tends to grant privileges to its sporting stars more than actually giving them medals. However, this past October China marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the communist state by naming a few dozen of its citizens "models of the people." Among them was 86-year-old Wang Wenjiao, who is regarded as the "father of Chinese badminton."

How nations honor their sporting heroes Order of Prince Henry Portugal's football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo already has four national awards in his showcase. In 2014 Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva made him a Commander of the Order of Prince Henry. The award is an order of knighthood named after the Portuguese prince Henry the Navigator and has been given to civilians of special merit since its creation in 1960.

How nations honor their sporting heroes 'The Patient One' The number of living Companions of the Order of Canada, Canada's highest honor, is limited to 165. It should come as no surprise that among them is Wayne Gretzky. The Great One's name was added to the list in 2009, but the ice hockey legend still hasn't managed to get to Ottawa to pick up his honor. It took him 14 years to get around to picking up his award as Officer of the Order of Canada.

How nations honor their sporting heroes Hero of Ukraine Former pole vaulter Sergey Bubka (left) represented the Soviet Union until its breakup in 1991 after which he competed for Ukraine. Bubka won six consecutive IAAF World Championships between 1983 and 1987 and won gold at the Seoul Olympics. In 2001, then-Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma presented Bubka the Hero of Ukraine award. Author: Stefan Nestler (pfd)



dv/rt (AFP, dpa, KNA)

