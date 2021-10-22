Basketball is one of Germany's most popular sports, behind football. Still, Germany has only had limited success at the top level, with the national team only once winning the European Championship, back in 1993.

Germany's most successful players ply their trade in the USA. Among them are Dennis Schröder, Daniel Theis and Maxi Kleber, who have also represented Germany internationally. Germany's best-ever player, Dirk Nowitzki, retired from the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the 2018-19 season. Find a collation of all of DW's latest basketball news below.