Basketball

Basketball is one of Germany's most popular sports, behind football. Still, Germany has only had limited success at the top level, with the national team only once winning the European Championship, back in 1993.

Germany's most successful players ply their trade in the USA. Among them are Dennis Schröder, Daniel Theis and Maxi Kleber, who have also represented Germany internationally. Germany's best-ever player, Dirk Nowitzki, retired from the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the 2018-19 season. Find a collation of all of DW's latest basketball news below.

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, right, during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

China censors NBA Celtics games over Tibet, Xi comments 22.10.2021

Broadcaster Tencent has scrubbed all Boston games, highlights and replays after player Enes Kanter called President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator." Meanwhile, 43 nations criticized China over its treatment of Uyghurs.
Protestierende in Mbabane zielen auf einen Militärhubschrauber

AfricaLink on Air - 19 October 2021 19.10.2021

News+++eSwatini's pro-democracy protests+++Cameroon's French speaking villages form militias+++Streaming services hope for African boost+++Somaliland's women's basketball dreams+++Italy's stict COVID-19 rules+++
Afghan national women's wheelchair basketball team captain Nilofar Bayat and her husband Ramesh Naik Zai talk ahead of their debut game for mixed-gender team Bidaideak against Fundacion Vital Zuzenak, in Amurrio, Spain, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West

Afghan wheelchair basketball star couple debuts in Spain 02.10.2021

Nilofar Bayat, 28, and her husband Ramesh Naik, 27, showed off their game during a friendly in Bilbao. The couple fled Kabul during the airlift with help from the Spanish government and basketball federation.
Algeria's ATHMANI Skander Djamil reacts after winning the Men's 400m - T13 Final at the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sep. 2, 2021. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 9 02.09.2021

Team Germany missed out on featuring in the final of the women's wheelchair basketball tournament on another day of top-class action at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Recap the highlights from the Games.
Symbolbild Basketball. Basket ball sitting on basket court in the spotlight. Copyright: fotopak - Fotolia.com

Basketball in Mali: Slow progress in inquiry into sexual abuse 30.08.2021

The coach of Mali's successful under-19 women's basketball team, Amadou Bamba, is accused of sexually abusing underage girls in his protection. But an official FIBA inquiry into the case has come to a standstill.
Eliud Kipchoge, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Tokyo Olympics digest: Eliud Kipchoge defends marathon gold 08.08.2021

The Kenyan is the first marathoner in four decades to win back-to-back gold medals. USA won its seventh straight gold in women's basketball and struck gold in women's volleyball. Follow the latest from Tokyo with DW.
Neeraj Chopra of India during the final of men's javelin throw of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, on August 7th, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / VESA MOILANEN - FINLAND OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES.

Tokyo Olympics digest: Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold medal in 13 years 07.08.2021

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin competition to earn India its first Olympic gold medal since 2008. Meanwhile, Team USA defended their gold medal in men's basketball. Follow the latest from Tokyo with DW.
Franz Wagner (r) posiert für ein Foto mit NBA-Kommissar Adam Silver nachdem er während des NBA-Basketball-Drafts als achter Spieler ausgewählt wurde. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Orlando Magic take Franz Wagner in first round of NBA draft 30.07.2021

Germany's next big hope in basketball has followed his older brother into the NBA. The Orlando Magic selected Franz Wagner in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in New York.
Basketball: Olympia, Frankreich - USA, Vorrunde, Gruppe A, 1. Spieltag in der Saitama Super Arena. Bam Adebayo (M) aus den USA gegen Nicolas Batum (l) und Rudy Gobert (r) aus Frankreich. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++25.07.2021

Tokyo Olympics Digest: USA men's basketball loses opener to France 25.07.2021

The US men's basketball team lost its first game at the Olympics since 2004. Japan’s Yuto Horigome claimed the first ever Olympic skateboarding gold, while Germany won it's first Olympic medal. Follow the latest on DW.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball 3x3 - Women - Pool A - China v Italy - Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Yang Shuyu of China in action with Rae Lin D'Alie of Italy during the match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Tokyo Olympics: What is 3x3 basketball all about? 25.07.2021

In yet another attempt by the IOC to appeal to younger audiences, 3x3 basketball made its debut at the Olympics. It's a trend backed by rapper Ice Cube and FIBA, who dub it "the number one urban team sport in the world."
Basketball: Nationalmannschaft, Herren, USA - Nigeria. Jerami Grant (l) aus den USA gegen Chimezie Metu aus Nigeria. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Tokyo 2020: Nigeria pinning basketball hopes on American diaspora 19.07.2021

Nigerian basketball is an Olympic medal candidate, with a team made up mainly of US-based players. But some question whether relying on the diaspora is a sustainable long-term model for basketball in the country.
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

US spelling bee: Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American to win 09.07.2021

Zaila Avant-garde won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking home the top prize of $50,000. She also holds several Guinness World Records for her basketball dribbling skills.
(210608) -- SYDNEY, June 8, 2021 (Xinhua) -- File photo taken on June 1, 2015 shows two palaeontologists carrying a 3D-reconstructed humerus of the Australotitan cooperensis in Queensland, Australia. Australian palaeontologists have unveiled a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur, which is the largest skeletal remains of a dinosaur ever to be discovered in Australia. The new species, Australotitan cooperensis, southern titan, was named after researchers found out it could be stomped into the record books as Australia's largest dinosaur, and it was also firstly discovered nearby the Cooper Creek in Eromanga, a town in southwest Queensland State. TO GO WITH Largest dinosaur skeletal confirmed to be new species discovered in Australia (Rochelle Lawrence/Handout via Xinhua)

New 'gigantic' dinosaur species identified in Australia 09.06.2021

Paleontologists in Australia announced the discovery of a new species of giant dinosaur. The bones indicate the animals could have been as long as a basketball court, and two stories tall.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate the team's double-overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Silky Serb center Nikola Jokic named NBA MVP 09.06.2021

The unusually creative Denver Nuggets big man has scooped the NBA's award for the best player of the regular season amid stiff competition. Nikola Jokic is by no means the only Balkan basketball star to shine of late.
Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash one year ago Tuesday.. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kobe Bryant: Pilot error likely caused helicopter crash 09.02.2021

Investigators say the pilot of the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and his daughter likely became disoriented in fog during the flight. The basketball star's death sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.
Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis plays against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Daniel Theis of the NBA's Boston Celtics: 'You long for the usual atmosphere at the Garden' 23.12.2020

The Boston Celtics are set to tip off their season weeks later than normal due to COVID-19. Germany's Daniel Theis told DW he felt safe when the NBA completed last season in a bubble — but this season is different.
