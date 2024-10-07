  1. Skip to content
Ambitious goals: Basketball in South Sudan

Ramin Sina
July 10, 2024

South Sudan struggles with widespread poverty, corruption and conflict. But recently, the young state experienced a sensation: its national basketball team qualified for the Olympic Games – throwing the population into ever greater basketball fever!

