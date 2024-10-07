Ambitious goals: Basketball in South Sudan

SportsSouth SudanAmbitious goals: Basketball in South SudanTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSportsSouth SudanRamin Sina07/10/2024July 10, 2024South Sudan struggles with widespread poverty, corruption and conflict. But recently, the young state experienced a sensation: its national basketball team qualified for the Olympic Games – throwing the population into ever greater basketball fever! https://p.dw.com/p/4huRgAdvertisement