Dirk Nowitzki retires from the NBA

German basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki has announced his retirement after playing a record 21 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dirk Nowitzki

Germany's basketball star, Dirk Nowitzki, played his final home game in the NBA on Tuesday night, announcing the end of an illustrious career in front of a sellout crowd.

Nowitzki played a record 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and is set to end his career in San Antonio on Wednesday night, in the last game of the Maverick's season.

The 40-year-old German 14-time All-Star scored 30 points in his final home game, a Dallas victory over the Phoenix Suns 120-109.

"As you guys might expect, this is my last home game," Nowitzki told the crowd, in a ceremony before the game, after speeches from Larry Bird and others he idolized growing up in Germany.

"This is obviously super, super emotional," Nowitzki said. "Just too many people to really thank. I put you guys on a helluva ride with a lot of ups and downs, and you guys always stuck with me and supported me, so I appreciate it," the basketball star said.

jcg/ng (AP, AFP)

