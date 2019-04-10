 Dirk Nowitzki: ′I gave it everything I had′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.04.2019

Sports

Dirk Nowitzki: 'I gave it everything I had'

German NBA star Dirk Nowitzki has ended his unique basketball career. After his final Dallas Mavericks game, Nowitzki spoke to DW about his emotions, his children and why San Antonio was a special place for his farewell.

Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki farewell game

DW: Dirk Nowitzki, your NBA career has now come to an end after 20 years, two months and five days. How does that make you feel?

Dirk Nowitzki: I'm fine now, but there certainly were a few emotional moments. The video before the game was incredible [Nowitzki was moved to tears when San Antonio showed a clip of his career highlights on the big screen — the ed] and after the match as well, when it dawned on me that everything was finally over. I tried to keep my feelings in check as far as possible, but it proved quite difficult.

You left the court to a standing ovation. Was that the way you wanted your career to end?

It was as good as it could have been without the playoffs. Of course, I would have loved to have had my final game at home. Tuesday would have been the perfect time [In the final home game of the season against Phoenix, Nowitzki announced his retirement — the ed]. But the scenes here were incredible. Even though we were playing away, it felt and sounded like a home game. The "MVP" chants were so loud when I stepped up to take free throws. So I'm delighted it was such an unbelievable experience.

  • Dirk Nowitzki (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Gutierrez)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    It's over

    In the final home game of his career, Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 30 points as his Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 120-109. After the game, the German announced that he would retire following their season finale in San Antonio. He was joined at a post-game ceremony by NBA legends Larry Bird (right) and Scottie Pippen (left).

  • Dirk Nowitzki and Ivan Rabb (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Dill)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Another milestone

    Although he saw limited playing time in his last season in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki did manage to reach another milestone. Against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 7, 2019, Nowitzki gathered in his 10,000th defensive rebound. He is just the fifth NBA player to reach the 10,000-rebound mark.

  • Dirk Norwitzki scoring his 30,000 points (Getty Images/R. Martinez)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    30,000-point man

    Two years earlier on March 7, 2017, Dirk Nowitzki reached another impressive milestone, scoring his 30,000th point in a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. No. 41 finished his career with 31,540 points, making him the sixth-best scorer in NBA history.

  • A young Dirk Nowitzki giving out autographs (picture-alliance/ASA)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Discovered in the German second division

    The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA are a long way from where it all started. He was born in Würzburg, Bavaria on June 19, 1978. He didn't pick up a basketball until he was 13, but it was clear from the start that he had talent. While he was playing with Würzburg in Germany's second division the then 19-year-old first drew the attention of several NBA scouts.

  • Dirk Nowitzki in 2000 Dezember 2000 (AP)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    The German wunderkind

    The Milwaukee Bucks made Dirk Nowitzki the ninth overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft. Milwaukee then immediately traded Nowitzki to the Dallas Mavericks, meaning he never actually wore a Bucks jersey. Nowitzki got off to a slow start with the Mavs in his first season, which was shortened by a lockout. However, it wouldn't be long before Milwaukee's management would regret their mistake.

  • Dirk Nowitzki's trademark fadeaway jump shot (picture alliance/dpa/AP/A. Kudacki)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Fadeaway specialist

    Nowitzki's trademark was his fadeaway jump shot. It may not be as spectacular as a dunk, which he's also more than capable of producing, but it is just as effective. The NBA's best defenders often commented about how hard it was to defend Dirk when he was in rhythm. He can do it all, it seems.

  • Dirk Nowitzki as Germany's flag bearer at the 2008 Summer Olympics (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    German flagbearer

    Nowitzki had the honor of being Germany's flagbearer at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing. However, Germany's basketball team failed to make it to the knockout phase. Nowitzki did win the bronze medal with Germany at the 2002 World Basketball Championship as well as silver at the 2005 edition of the tournament.

  • Holger Geschwindner and Dirk Nowitzki (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Mentor, personal trainer, advisor, friend

    Holger Geschwindner was an elite basketball player who represented Germany at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich. However, he is far better known as the man who discovered Nowitzki. In 1995 he convinced Nowitzki to dedicate himself exclusively to basketball. Even now, Nowitzki sometimes has Geschwindner fly over to the US, where he is still the NBA star's personal trainer and mentor.

  • Dirk Nowitzki in the 2011 NBA Finals (piture-alliance/dpa)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    A title for the ages

    Dirk Nowitzki and his Dallas Mavericks won the 2011 NBA championship. The German helped make the title possible through more than just his play on the court — he agreed to accept a contract that paid him below market value in order to allow the team to bring in other big-name stars. Dallas won the NBA final series 4 games to 2 over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

  • Dirk Nowitzki being awarded the 2011 NBA Finals MVP (AP)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    A German global star

    Nowitzki thus became the first-ever German to win an NBA title, putting him in the same conversation as former German greats Max Schmeling, Franz Beckenbauer or Michael Schumacher. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of those NBA playoffs, four seasons after he had become the first European to be named the NBA's MVP. At home, he was named the 2011 German Sports Personality of the Year.

  • Dirk Nowitzki in Mexico (Reuters/USA Today Sports/EFE/J. Mendez)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Accessible to the fans and media

    Despite all of this success, Nowitzki has always kept his feet planted firmly on the ground. He makes himself available for interviews whenever he can and he takes time to sign autographs for the fans a much as he can. However, the father of three children tends to keep his family life to himself.

  • Dirk Nowitzki in South Africa for Basketball Without Borders (picture alliance/dpa/AP/T. Hadebe)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Away from the court

    Nowitzki is the curator of a foundation committed to the promotion of youth welfare, as well as the education and training of socially disadvantaged people. Involved in a number of other projects, the German has earned himself a reputation as player whose influence reaches beyond the basketball court. Here he is talking about Basketball Without Borders at a press conference in South Africa.

  • Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Zalubowski)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Time on the sidelines

    Injuries were a recurring problem in the later stages of Nowitzki’s career. His 31,540 points put him in sixth place on the NBA's all-time scorers' list, ahead of the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal.

    Author: Chuck Penfold, Tobias Oelmaier


Thrown away socks and pants 

It feels like you have come full circle in San Antonio. It was here in 1998 that you first rose to prominence in the United States, scoring a match-high 33 points in a shock 104-99 victory for a Rest of the World team against the US. And now, you ended your career in the same place.

Yes, my career really got going in San Antonio. Before that game, I was a relative unknown at DJK Würzburg. But suddenly, I was catapulted onto the global stage. Everything happened incredibly quickly. I was drafted straight from the German second division into the NBA. So it is quite fitting to come full circle here. I've enjoyed some fantastic experiences, matches and playoff series against the Spurs.

How did you feel sitting alongside your teammates in the locker room for one last time?

It was rather strange. Before the game, it was really emotional pulling on my jersey for the last time. And then taking it off again afterwards. I threw everything away: my socks, pants, everything. We don't need to wash them anymore, we can just throw them away. So that was quite strange. I'm sure I will miss it all for a few months, years or maybe even for ever — who knows? But I can say that I gave it everything l had.

YouTube highlights for the kids

Your children are two, four and five years old. Did they realize these last few days were special for their dad?

I didn't see them after the game in Dallas [the Mavericks flew straight to San Antonio — the ed], but they were courtside right until the end. They are probably a bit too young to comprehend that I have stopped playing. But luckily, there's always YouTube. When they are a bit older, I'll force them to watch all the highlights until they are sick of the sight of them! That way I can show them that their dad used to be better than he was at the end when they saw him play.

Dirk Nowitzki is Germany's most famous basketball player and was one of the greatest ever over 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. He greatest  successes were winning the 2011 NBA title with the Mavs, several MVP crowns, as well as bronze for Germany at the FIBA World Championship and silver at the European Championship. In April 2019, the 40-year-old Nowitzki announced his retirement from basketball. 

