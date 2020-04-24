 Deutsche Bank withholds Donald Trump’s business details: reports | News | DW | 26.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Deutsche Bank withholds Donald Trump’s business details: reports

Deutsche Bank has refused to give out information about US President Donald Trump's family business after four Democratic senators approached the bank for details of his dealings.

The Deutsche Bank headquarters is seen behind a lamp

Days after some Democratic senators approached Deutsche Bank for details of US President Donald Trump's business deals, the bank has turned down the request citing legal and contractual boundaries, reports said on Saturday.

"We hope that you will understand Deutsche Bank's need to respect the legal, as well as contractual, boundaries that exist with respect to such confidential information," Deutsche Bank's law firm, Akin Gump, wrote in a letter dated April 21, seen by Reuters and Bloomberg.

The letter also said that "there is a critical legal distinction between inquiries conducted pursuant to congressional rules adopted by duly authorized committees, on the one hand, and informational requests made by individual members, on the other."

Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal, Sherrod Brown, Chris Van Hollen and Elizabeth Warren wrote to Christian Sewing, the chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, requesting information about the bank's interaction with the president and his companies this year.

Read more: Deutsche Bank's 5 biggest scandals

In the initial letter, dated April 7, the senators wrote that there were "troubling new concerns about the extent to which Deutsche Bank holds financial leverage over the president," and if members of the Trump administration could offer "regulatory favors."

"It's outrageous we don't know what secret favors the President and his family might be getting from the bank, or what favors the bank may be getting in return," Senator Warren, once a candidate for president, said in a statement to Reuters, demanding answers to the senators' questions.

According to filings, Deutsche Bank is one of the largest creditors for the president's properties, which raised concerns that the bank may be offering the Trump family preferential treatment when it came to repaying loans amidst fallout over the coronavirus pandemic.

"The American people deserve answers and anything less is unacceptable," Senator Van Hollen said in a statement to Reuters, calling the bank's response "inadequate and unresponsive."

The bank is under investigation by the US Department of Justice. The US Supreme Court will hear arguments in a related case over whether the bank has to turn over the president's financial records subpoenaed by two congressional committees next month.

Watch video 01:26

Trump sues Deutsche Bank over subpoenas

>> Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Deutsche Bank denies New York Times Trump report

An article asserted Deutsche Bank failed to forward suspicions about transactions involving Trump to US authorities. Deutsche Bank said legal restrictions mean they cannot reveal "numerous inaccuracies" in the article. (21.05.2019)  

Despite a massive loss, Deutsche Bank sees a new dawn breaking

A plan to mark Deutsche Bank's 150th anniversary with a return to its former glory has been called off while the firm's restructuring still gobbles up billions. The CEO of Germany's biggest lender remains optimistic. (30.01.2020)  

US probes Deutsche Bank over dealings with Malaysia's 1MDB fund

US authorities are investigating whether Deutsche Bank violated foreign-corruption or anti-money-laundering laws. The probe is the latest in a series of regulatory and legal troubles afflicting the German lender. (11.07.2019)  

Trump sues Deutsche Bank, Capital One to block subpoenas

After US lawmakers demanded Donald Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, the US president sued to stop the release. The subpoenas would serve to "ferret" for damaging material, the lawsuit says. (30.04.2019)  

Deutsche Bank hands over Donald Trump loan documents: reports

The German lender has started providing files to New York authorities related to funding of Trump projects. Investigators are interested in Deutsche Bank as it is one of the few banks to lend to the Trump Organization. (25.04.2019)  

Court: Deutsche Bank may release files on Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has failed in his legal attempt to stop Congress subpoenas to force Deutsche Bank to release his financial details. The German bank reportedly lent Trump over $2 billion in the last 20 years. (23.05.2019)  

Related content

Washington Weißes Haus Coronavirus PK Trump

Donald Trump on use of light, disinfectant against virus 24.04.2020

During Thursday's White House briefing, US President Donald Trump discussed using light or disinfectant as possible treatments for people who contract the coronavirus.

G20-Gipfel in Buenos Aires | USMCA-Abkommen | Pena Nieto & Trump & Trudeau

New North American trade deal to come into effect in July 25.04.2020

The new deal is set to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which US President Donald Trump claimed was unfair. It will come into force on July 1.

USA | Coronavirus | US-Präsident Donald Trump

Donald Trump vows to 'Open Up America Again' 17.04.2020

US President Donald Trump has set out plans for a phased return to normal in the United States. He says the reopening would be done "one careful step at a time." But he also said American states free of the virus could open, in his words, "literally tomorrow."

Advertisement