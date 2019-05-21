Deutsche Bank flags 'tough cutbacks' as shareholders grumble

The chief executive of Germany's biggest but flailing bank, Christian Sewing, sought to reassure investors at Deutsche Bank annual general meeting (AGM) that management was "prepared for tough cutbacks" and that he would "speed up the transformation" by focusing on "profitable and growing areas."

Sewing, who took the reins from John Cryan last year, believes there is "still a lot of potential" in private and corporate banking.

However, more cuts were needed, he said, to its ailing investment banking unit, which consumes most of the bank's capital and has been at the heart of various trials and fines for, among other offenses, money laundering. The unit has also failed to catch up with its much bigger US rivals, particularly in investment banking.

Sewing also emphasized that Deutsche was to become more sustainable in its approach by reducing investments in fossil fuel projects. "We're working on specific targets," he told shareholders, possibly looking to assuage protesters who had gathered outside the venue.

Achleitner defiant

In a statement released ahead of the AGM, supervisory board head Paul Achleitner said Sewing had the full support of the board and that the bank "despite all the difficulties is on the right track," pointing to the first annual profit in four years in 2018.

Read more: Opinion: Reason prevails — no Deutsche Commerzbank

Achleitner, who has been in his current post since 2012 and has seen four CEOs trying to turn the bank's fortunes around. He has come under repeated fire, with some shareholders again accusing him of a lack of leadership and demanding his resignation during the AGM.

The bank is also still reeling from failed merger talks with fellow German bank Commerzbank at the end of April.

Deutsche Bank's share price dropped to a new record low on Thursday. It has declined more than 40% in the last year alone.

ng/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

