News

Deutsche Bank flags 'tough cutbacks' as shareholders grumble

Chief executive Christian Sewing has promised to speed up the embattled bank's "transformation," as he faces disgruntled shareholders and activists in Frankfurt.

Deutsche Bank's Christian Sewing and Paul Achleitner (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

The chief executive of Germany's biggest but flailing bank, Christian Sewing, sought to reassure investors at Deutsche Bank annual general meeting (AGM) that management was "prepared for tough cutbacks" and that he would "speed up the transformation" by focusing on "profitable and growing areas."

Sewing, who took the reins from John Cryan last year, believes there is "still a lot of potential" in private and corporate banking.

However, more cuts were needed, he said, to its ailing investment banking unit, which consumes most of the bank's capital and has been at the heart of various trials and fines for, among other offenses, money laundering. The unit has also failed to catch up with its much bigger US rivals, particularly in investment banking.

Sewing also emphasized that Deutsche was to become more sustainable in its approach by reducing investments in fossil fuel projects. "We're working on specific targets," he told shareholders, possibly looking to assuage protesters who had gathered outside the venue.

Achleitner defiant

In a statement released ahead of the AGM, supervisory board head Paul Achleitner said Sewing had the full support of the board and  that the bank "despite all the difficulties is on the right track," pointing to the first annual profit in four years in 2018.

Read more: Opinion: Reason prevails — no Deutsche Commerzbank

Achleitner, who has been in his current post since 2012 and has seen four CEOs trying to turn the bank's fortunes around. He has come under repeated fire, with some shareholders again accusing him of a lack of leadership and demanding his resignation during the AGM.

The bank is also still reeling from failed merger talks with fellow German bank Commerzbank at the end of April.

Deutsche Bank's share price dropped to a new record low on Thursday. It has declined more than 40% in the last year alone.

ng/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Watch video 01:26

Trump sues Deutsche Bank over subpoenas

DW recommends

Deutsche Bank's 5 biggest scandals

Espionage, money laundering and interest rate scams. Germany's biggest lender has a global reputation for scandal – and has paid hefty fines and expensive settlements to make up for its wrongdoings. (29.11.2018)  

Opinion: Deutsche Bank — the decline of an icon

Once again, Deutsche Bank has a new man at the helm. Once again, it’s hoped that his appointment will make everything better. The task he is facing? Nothing less than staving off collapse, says DW's Henrik Böhme. (09.04.2018)  

Opinion: Reason prevails — no Deutsche Commerzbank

The national banking champion the German finance minister had been eager to get is not coming. DW's Henrik Böhme believes both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank should brace for even more turbulent times. (25.04.2019)  

Deutsche Bank admits huge unintended transfer

Germany's biggest lender has admitted to a massive erroneous transaction. Although the blunder didn't cause any damage as it was detected early enough, it raised fresh questions about the lender's risk management. (20.04.2018)  

German Panama Papers probe targets banks in nationwide raids

German tax authorities raided the offices of several banks, tax consultants and wealthy people across the country. The suspects' tax evasion efforts allegedly have links to Germany's biggest lender. (15.05.2019)  

Court: Deutsche Bank may release files on Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has failed in his legal attempt to stop Congress subpoenas to force Deutsche Bank to release his financial details. The German bank reportedly lent Trump over $2 billion in the last 20 years. (23.05.2019)  

Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank end merger talks

Germany's two largest lenders have called off any further discussions about a merger. Berlin had promoted the idea of creating a banking "champion" capable of supporting Germany's export-orientated economy. (25.04.2019)  

Deutsche Bank confirms deeper staff cuts

Germany's biggest private lender has announced it's laying off more employees than originally planned as it looks to retreat from equities markets across the world in a sweeping overhaul launched by its new CEO. (24.05.2018)  

Deutsche Bank names Christian Sewing new CEO

Sewing takes the helm of Germany's largest lender at a time of losses and legal troubles. The 47-year-old German will replace British-born John Cryan. (09.04.2018)  

Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in four years

Germany's flagship lender returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a loss in the fourth quarter. The bank has recently been hit by a range of scandals, including allegations of money laundering. (01.02.2019)  

Deutsche Bank searched for second day in money-laundering probe

Police have continued to search Deutsche Bank premises in Frankfurt in a money-laundering probe linked to the Panama Papers scandal. The search reportedly included the offices of board members. (30.11.2018)  

Frankfurt/Main: Die Zentrale der Deutschen Bank

Deutsche Bank denies New York Times Trump report 21.05.2019

An article asserted Deutsche Bank failed to forward suspicions about transactions involving Trump to US authorities. Deutsche Bank said legal restrictions mean they cannot reveal "numerous inaccuracies" in the article.

Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank in Frankfurt

Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank end merger talks 25.04.2019

Germany's two largest lenders have called off any further discussions about a merger. Berlin had promoted the idea of creating a banking "champion" capable of supporting Germany's export-orientated economy.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank talk merger 18.03.2019

Germany's two biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, are in talks about a merger to create what would be one of the world's largest lenders. Both banks insist negotiations are at an exploratory stage.

