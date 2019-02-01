 Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in four years | News | DW | 01.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in four years

Germany's flagship lender returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a loss in the fourth quarter, it said on Friday. The once-imposing bank has been hit with several money laundering scandals.

Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt

After three straight loss-making years, Germany's biggest lender on Friday announced a full year profit for 2018.

Deutsche Bank has faced a host of challenges in recent years, including allegations of money laundering, ratings downgrades and failed stress tests.

The figures in detail

  • The bank posted a €341 million ($390 million) annual profit in 2018.
  • The previous year had seen a €735 million loss.
  • Fourth-quater net losses had nonetheless been greater than expected at €409 million.

Read moreDeutsche Bank's 5 biggest scandals

'The right track'

"Our return to profitability shows that Deutsche Bank is on the right track," CEO Christian Sewing said.

"In 2019, we aim not only to save costs but also to make focused investments in growth. We aim to grow profitability substantially through the current year and beyond," he added.

The bank is set to continue cutting jobs. It now has around 91,700 full-time employees and it aims get under 90,000 by the end of the year.

Read more: What's to become of Deutsche Bank?

Watch video 01:11
Now live
01:11 mins.

US senators push for Deutsche Bank investigation

New times under new CEO

Both the Deutsche Bank's reputation and its market value sank during a long period of mismanagement, with the 149-year-old lender worth a measly €14 billion at the beginning of 2019.

The latest data is a cause for celebration for the 48-year-old Sewing, who took over as CEO last year with a promise of a new strategy and a major restructuring, including an intensive job-shedding drive.

Deutsche Bank CEO - Christian Sewing (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Sewing predicted there would be year-end profits in October

At the same time, bank shares have dropped 30 percent since Sewing's appointment last April. 

Raided over money laundering

In September, German financial regulator BaFin installed a monitor firm to force Deutsche Bank to "take appropriate internal safeguards" and identify its clients more clearly, after the bank itself admitted its measures against money laundering were inefficient. Less than two months after the move, Germany's federal police raided the lender's  Frankfurt offices over money laundering suspicions. Prosecutors believe the bank helped some 900 customers to set up offshore shell companies for transfering money from "criminal activities." They said some €311 million had been laundered, citing information from the so called Panama Papers.

Read more: UK watchdog says Deutsche Bankis failingto limit crimes

The raids come almost two years after the lender agreed to pay US and British regulators $630 million in fines over artificial trades between Moscow, London and New York that authorities said were used to launder Russian money.

rt,dj/dv (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Deutsche Bank searched for second day in money-laundering probe

Police have continued to search Deutsche Bank premises in Frankfurt in a money-laundering probe linked to the Panama Papers scandal. The search reportedly included the offices of board members. (30.11.2018)  

Deutsche Bank's 5 biggest scandals

Espionage, money laundering and interest rate scams. Germany's biggest lender has a global reputation for scandal – and has paid hefty fines and expensive settlements to make up for its wrongdoings. (29.11.2018)  

Opinion: What's to become of Deutsche Bank?

A little over a year until its 150th anniversary, Germany's biggest lender is facing trying times. Still struggling to emerge from the financial crisis, Deutsche Bank can't find a cure to its ills, says Henrik Böhme. (07.01.2019)  

Troubled Deutsche Bank pushes ahead with restructuring

Germany's struggling lender Deutsche Bank says it's making quicker progress in cutting costs and reshaping its business model. The bank's second-quarter profit also beat analyst estimates. (25.07.2018)  

German banks enmeshed in Panama Papers leak

After journalists published a tranche of documents exposing the shadowy world of offshore business, two German banks have said helping customers set up shell companies abroad is not illegal per se. (04.04.2016)  

Deutsche Bank failing to limit crimes: watchdog

Deutsche Bank hasn't done enough to prevent its accounts from being misused to launder money, circumvent international sanctions or even finance terrorism, the UK's financial regulatory agency has found. (02.05.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

US senators push for Deutsche Bank investigation  

Related content

Deutschland Gesprengter Geldautomat

Opinion: What's to become of Deutsche Bank? 07.01.2019

A little over a year until its 150th anniversary, Germany's biggest lender is facing trying times. Still struggling to emerge from the financial crisis, Deutsche Bank can't find a cure to its ills, says Henrik Böhme.

HR Beitrag - Wie gefährlich ist die Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank earnings down, but full-year profit in sight 24.10.2018

Germany's largest lender has reported a hefty drop in net profit for the third quarter amid a continued restructuring drive. Deutsche said it was aiming to return to profitability this year for the first time since 2014.

USA - Deutsche Bank - New York

Troubled Deutsche Bank pushes ahead with restructuring 25.07.2018

Germany's struggling lender Deutsche Bank says it's making quicker progress in cutting costs and reshaping its business model. The bank's second-quarter profit also beat analyst estimates.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 