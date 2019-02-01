Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in four years

Germany's flagship lender returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a loss in the fourth quarter, it said on Friday. The once-imposing bank has been hit with several money laundering scandals.
After three straight loss-making years, Germany's biggest lender on Friday announced a full year profit for 2018.
Deutsche Bank has faced a host of challenges in recent years, including allegations of money laundering, ratings downgrades and failed stress tests.
The figures in detail
'The right track'
"Our return to profitability shows that Deutsche Bank is on the right track," CEO Christian Sewing said.
"In 2019, we aim not only to save costs but also to make focused investments in growth. We aim to grow profitability substantially through the current year and beyond," he added.
The bank is set to continue cutting jobs. It now has around 91,700 full-time employees and it aims get under 90,000 by the end of the year.
New times under new CEO
Both the Deutsche Bank's reputation and its market value sank during a long period of mismanagement, with the 149-year-old lender worth a measly €14 billion at the beginning of 2019.
The latest data is a cause for celebration for the 48-year-old Sewing, who took over as CEO last year with a promise of a new strategy and a major restructuring, including an intensive job-shedding drive.
At the same time, bank shares have dropped 30 percent since Sewing's appointment last April.
Raided over money laundering
In September, German financial regulator BaFin installed a monitor firm to force Deutsche Bank to "take appropriate internal safeguards" and identify its clients more clearly, after the bank itself admitted its measures against money laundering were inefficient. Less than two months after the move, Germany's federal police raided the lender's Frankfurt offices over money laundering suspicions. Prosecutors believe the bank helped some 900 customers to set up offshore shell companies for transfering money from "criminal activities." They said some €311 million had been laundered, citing information from the so called Panama Papers.
The raids come almost two years after the lender agreed to pay US and British regulators $630 million in fines over artificial trades between Moscow, London and New York that authorities said were used to launder Russian money.
rt,dj/dv (dpa, Reuters)
