Commerzbank is Germany's second-largest bank with offices in more than 50 countries. It finances about 30 percent of German foreign trade and is the unchallenged leader in financing for small and mid-sized enterprises..

After receiving a state bailout of 18.2 billion euro ($19.7 billion) in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the Frankfurt-based lender has shaken off government restrictions and is expanding again across Europe. It is still 15 percent owned by the government.