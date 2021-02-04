Visit the new DW website

Commerzbank

Commerzbank is Germany's second-largest bank with offices in more than 50 countries. It finances about 30 percent of German foreign trade and is the unchallenged leader in financing for small and mid-sized enterprises..

After receiving a state bailout of 18.2 billion euro ($19.7 billion) in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the Frankfurt-based lender has shaken off government restrictions and is expanding again across Europe. It is still 15 percent owned by the government.

30.01.2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Christian Sewing, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Deutschen Bank, spricht während der Jahresmedienkonferenz in der Zentrale der Bank. Die Deutsche Bank ist 2019 wegen des Konzernumbaus noch tiefer in die roten Zahlen gerutscht. Im Geschäftsjahr 2019 hat das Geldinstitut einen Verlust von rund 5,7 Milliarden Euro ausgewiesen. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Deutsche Bank turns a profit in 2020 amid pandemic 04.02.2021

Defying 6 years of losses, the German lender has just posted a net profit for 2020 and set aside provisions in case of creditor defaults.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 13.01.2021

US budget deficit hits record high - Report: Commerzbank warned of Wirecard risks

DW Business - Africa 13.01.2021

South Africa grapples with new virus variant - Report: Commerzbank warned of Wirecard risks
ARCHIV - Eine Verkehrsampel steht am 08.01.2014 nahe der Zentrale der Deutschen Bank in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) auf Rot. Die Deutsche Bank ist im Umbruch und hat 2016 zum Übergangsjahr erklärt. Alles andere als erneut rote Zahlen wären eine Überraschung. (zu dpa Deutsche Bank bilanziert Übergangsjahr 2016 - Rote Zahlen erwartet vom 01.02.2017) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Deutsche Bank shares plummet following FinCEN investigation 21.09.2020

Deutsche Bank shares fell by nearly 9 percent, similar to other major banks around the world. Banks were accused of handling more than $2 trillion in dirty money for 18 years.

13.02.2020 Bilanzpressekonferenz der Commerzbank AG am 13.02.2020 : Martin ZIELKE , Vorstandsvorsitzender Annual press conference of Commerzbank AG on 13.02.2020 : Martin ZIELKE , CEO *** Annual press conference of Commerzbank AG on 13 02 2020 Martin ZIELKE , Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Annual press conference of Commerzbank AG on 13 02 2020 Martin ZIELKE , CEO

Germany: Commerzbank CEO tenders resignation as chairman quits 03.07.2020

Both the CEO and the chairman of Germany's troubled Commerzbank have announced they will resign, as the company confirms branch and job losses. All eyes are on German financial regulation following the Wirecard collapse.
ABD0017_20200420 - SCHWECHAT - ÖSTERREICH: ++ THEMENBILD ++ Ab heute, Montag, sollen die Verhandlungen für das AUA-Rettungspaket konkreter werden. Unter anderem stehen Gespräche zwischen den österreichischen Regierunsvertretern und drei Vorstandsmitgliedern der AUA-Mutter Lufthansa am Programm. Im Bild: Ein Lufthansa-Maschine vor AUA-Flugzeugen am Montag, 20. April 2020, am Flughafen Wien-Schwechat. - FOTO: APA/ROBERT JAEGER - 20200420_PD1054 |

Opinion: When the state gets on board 22.05.2020

The pandemic has devastated airlines all around the world. Now, the German state has swept in to save one of them: Lufthansa. That's a good thing, but not necessarily in the long term says Henrik Böhme.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group C - Germany v Northern Ireland - Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - November 19, 2019 Germany's Serge Gnabry scores their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

EURO 2020 qualifying: Germany hit Northern Ireland for six 19.11.2019

Germany hit Northern Ireland for six in their final game of EURO 2020 qualifying as they wrapped up top spot in Group C with a convincing victory at the Commerzbank Arena. Recap the action in DW's live blog!
Europa League Qualifikation Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Vaduz, 15.08.2019 in Frankfurt: Choreo vor dem Spiel, Eintracht-Fans in Rot. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. | Verwendung weltweit

Frankfurt's fans steal the show, as usual, on European return 15.08.2019

The match was decided last week in Liechtenstein, the result a mere formality. Still, almost 50,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans flocked to see their side take another step towards a second season of European football.
Chairman of the board Paul Achleitner (R) and CEO Christian Sewing pose for a picture during the annual shareholder meeting of Germany’s largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Deutsche Bank flags 'tough cutbacks' as shareholders grumble 23.05.2019

Chief executive Christian Sewing has promised to speed up the embattled bank's "transformation," as he faced disgruntled shareholders and activists in Frankfurt.
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MAY 02: Jorginho of Chelsea is tackled by Sebastian Rode of Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final First Leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea at Commerzbank-Arena on May 02, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Chelsea: How Frankfurt's players rated 02.05.2019

Luka Jovic scored the crucial goal for Eintracht Frankfurt as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in their Europa League semifinal at the Commerzbank Arena. But who was their star man? DW delivers their player ratings.
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MARCH 18: The corporate headquarters of Commerzbank and a bracnch of Deutsche Bank stand on March 18, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany. The two banks are reportedly in talks over a possible merger. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Opinion: Reason prevails — no Deutsche Commerzbank 25.04.2019

The national banking champion the German finance minister had been eager to get is not coming. DW's Henrik Böhme believes both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank should brace for even more turbulent times.
ARCHIV - 25.03.2019, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Die Zentralen der Deutschen Bank (l) und der Commerzbank sind durch das Teleobjektiv zusammengezogen. Die Aktien der Deutschen Bank sind nach Medienberichten über ein mögliches Scheitern der Fusionsgespräche mit der Commerzbank gestiegen. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank end merger talks 25.04.2019

Germany's two largest lenders have called off any further discussions about a merger. Berlin had promoted the idea of creating a banking "champion" capable of supporting Germany's export-orientated economy.
Slawomir Lachowski Banker Polen

Ex-Commerzbank Polish banker looks to orbits beyond Copernicus 11.04.2019

Commerzbank had wanted Copernicus, a digital project to be run by its Polish subsidiary, mBank, to be the first Pan-European lender. When it got cold feet last year, mBank's ex-boss decided to go ahead anyway.

die Skyline von Frankfurt am Main u.a. mit der Commerzbank Zentrale, dem Heleba Gebaeude und dnderen Wolkenkratzer, Main, Frankfurt am Main. | Verwendung weltweit

Deutsche Bank 12 top managers' pay nearly doubles to €55.7 million 22.03.2019

The top 12 Deutsche Bank managers pocketed €55.7 million for 2018, mainly due to more bonus payments. Unions are already angry at likely job cuts if a merger with Commerzbank goes ahead.

Bildnummer: 54041628 Datum: 23.04.2010 Blick auf Skyline Frankfurt, Hochhäuser Trianon, Deutsche Bank, Sparkasse, Frankfurter Bürocenter, hinten der Messeturm, Stadtteil Westend, Frankfurt, Hessen, Deutschland +++ (C) Imago/imagebroker

Opinion: German finance minister, hands off the German banks! 18.03.2019

Deutsche and Commerzbank have confirmed they'll hold open-ended talks on a possible merger of Germany's two largest lenders. DW business editor Henrik Böhme hopes there can be only one result after these talks.
4.12.2013 *** ARCHIV - Eine rote Ampel leuchtet am 04.12.2013 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) vor einer Filiale der Deutschen Bank. Die Deutsche Bank stellt am 28.01.2016 ihre Jahreszahlen vor. Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/D. Reinhardt

Opinion: Deutsche-Commerzbank merger is non-starter from the beginning 18.03.2019

Germany’s two largest listed lenders are evaluating a tie-up after the government signaled support for the merger. But DW's Henrik Böhme is not convinced it will solve the banks' structural problems.
