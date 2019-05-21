Deutsche Bank flags 'tough cutbacks' as shareholders grumble

Chief executive Christian Sewing has promised to speed up the embattled bank's "transformation," as he faces disgruntled shareholders and activists in Frankfurt.
The chief executive of Germany's biggest but flailing bank, Christian Sewing, sought to reassure investors at Deutsche Bank annual general meeting (AGM) that management was "prepared for tough cutbacks" and that he would "speed up the transformation" by focusing on "profitable and growing areas."
Sewing, who took the reins from John Cryan last year, believes there is "still a lot of potential" in private and corporate banking.
However, more cuts were needed, he said, to its ailing investment banking unit, which consumes most of the bank's capital and has been at the heart of various trials and fines for, among other offenses, money laundering. The unit has also failed to catch up with its much bigger US rivals, particularly in investment banking.
Sewing also emphasized that Deutsche was to become more sustainable in its approach by reducing investments in fossil fuel projects. "We're working on specific targets," he told shareholders, possibly looking to assuage protesters who had gathered outside the venue.
Achleitner defiant
In a statement released ahead of the AGM, supervisory board head Paul Achleitner said Sewing had the full support of the board and that the bank "despite all the difficulties is on the right track," pointing to the first annual profit in four years in 2018.
Read more: Opinion: Reason prevails — no Deutsche Commerzbank
Achleitner, who has been in his current post since 2012 and has seen four CEOs trying to turn the bank's fortunes around. He has come under repeated fire, with some shareholders again accusing him of a lack of leadership and demanding his resignation during the AGM.
The bank is also still reeling from failed merger talks with fellow German bank Commerzbank at the end of April.
Deutsche Bank's share price dropped to a new record low on Thursday. It has declined more than 40% in the last year alone.
ng/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Espionage, money laundering and interest rate scams. Germany's biggest lender has a global reputation for scandal – and has paid hefty fines and expensive settlements to make up for its wrongdoings. (29.11.2018)
Once again, Deutsche Bank has a new man at the helm. Once again, it’s hoped that his appointment will make everything better. The task he is facing? Nothing less than staving off collapse, says DW's Henrik Böhme. (09.04.2018)
The national banking champion the German finance minister had been eager to get is not coming. DW's Henrik Böhme believes both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank should brace for even more turbulent times. (25.04.2019)
Germany's biggest lender has admitted to a massive erroneous transaction. Although the blunder didn't cause any damage as it was detected early enough, it raised fresh questions about the lender's risk management. (20.04.2018)
German tax authorities raided the offices of several banks, tax consultants and wealthy people across the country. The suspects' tax evasion efforts allegedly have links to Germany's biggest lender. (15.05.2019)
US President Donald Trump has failed in his legal attempt to stop Congress subpoenas to force Deutsche Bank to release his financial details. The German bank reportedly lent Trump over $2 billion in the last 20 years. (23.05.2019)
Germany's two largest lenders have called off any further discussions about a merger. Berlin had promoted the idea of creating a banking "champion" capable of supporting Germany's export-orientated economy. (25.04.2019)
Germany's biggest private lender has announced it's laying off more employees than originally planned as it looks to retreat from equities markets across the world in a sweeping overhaul launched by its new CEO. (24.05.2018)
Sewing takes the helm of Germany's largest lender at a time of losses and legal troubles. The 47-year-old German will replace British-born John Cryan. (09.04.2018)
Germany's flagship lender returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a loss in the fourth quarter. The bank has recently been hit by a range of scandals, including allegations of money laundering. (01.02.2019)