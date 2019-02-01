 Deutsche Bank exploring possible Commerzbank merger — reports | News | DW | 09.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deutsche Bank exploring possible Commerzbank merger — reports

Deutsche Bank is exploring possibly merging with rival Commerzbank, according to several reports. The German government, the largest Commerzbank shareholder, has reportedly been pressuring the sides to decide soon.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank banners (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

The executive committee of Deutsche Bank has agreed to start holding talks with Commerzbank on the feasibility of a merger, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday.

The first unofficial contacts have already been made between the two rival German banks, the paper reported, citing financial sources.

A person with knowledge of the matter also confirmed the report to Reuters news agency, adding that talks are at a very early stage and could fall apart.

Spokespeople from both banks declined to comment on the reports on Saturday.

Watch video 01:25

Deutsche Bank returns to profit

Pressure from German government

The latest development in the "will they, won't they" saga between the two major German financial institutions has come amid increased pressure from Berlin.

The German government, which is Commerzbank's largest shareholder, wants the two sides to make a decision in the coming weeks, Welt am Sonntag reported.

The German government wants a decision before the European Parliament elections in May, which could see a possible change in power that could block the move — or thwart state help the two banks might need during the merger, the paper reported.

A Finance Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the report, but in the past Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who has emphasised the importance of strong banks.

Read more: Opinion — What's to become of Deutsche Bank?

Watch video 03:07

Banking upheaval: Commerzbank exits DAX

Concerns over merger

Supporters of a merger say that this could possibly be the last chance to strengthen the German banking sector and possibly thwart the likelihood of Commerzbank being taken over by a foreign buyer.

The combined entity would have an estimated equity market value of over €24 billion ($27 billion) and would comprise a 20 percent share of the German retail banking market, according to Reuters.

Labor unions have opposed a possible merger, saying it could lead to major job losses. Others also believe a merger would allow the two to charge higher prices in Germany where banking services have been either low cost or free.

Deutsche Bank, a global investment giant and Germany's largest lender, has been plagued by money laundering scandals and the fall-out from the financial crisis, with the bank's shares falling by 73 percent over the past five years.

The German government has held a 15 percent stake in Commerzbank after bailing out the financial institution out during the financial crisis. The bank has, however, seen its stock price fall to the point where it's no longer listed in Germany's index of top 30 publically traded companies.

Watch video 01:11

US senators push for Deutsche Bank investigation

rs/sms (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in four years

Germany's flagship lender returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a loss in the fourth quarter. The bank has recently been hit by a range of scandals, including allegations of money laundering. (01.02.2019)  

Opinion: What's to become of Deutsche Bank?

A little over a year until its 150th anniversary, Germany's biggest lender is facing trying times. Still struggling to emerge from the financial crisis, Deutsche Bank can't find a cure to its ills, says Henrik Böhme. (07.01.2019)  

Deutsche Bank searched for second day in money-laundering probe

Police have continued to search Deutsche Bank premises in Frankfurt in a money-laundering probe linked to the Panama Papers scandal. The search reportedly included the offices of board members. (30.11.2018)  

Commerzbank logs anticipated profit plunge

Germany's second-largest lender, Commerzbank, has booked a steep decline in bottom-line earnings for 2016. The bank kept battling through a tough restructuring in a volatile business environment. (09.02.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Deutsche Bank returns to profit  

US senators push for Deutsche Bank investigation  

Banking upheaval: Commerzbank exits DAX  

Related content

BdT Deutschland Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt

Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in four years 01.02.2019

Germany's flagship lender returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a loss in the fourth quarter. The bank has recently been hit by a range of scandals, including allegations of money laundering.

Deutschland Gesprengter Geldautomat

Opinion: What's to become of Deutsche Bank? 07.01.2019

A little over a year until its 150th anniversary, Germany's biggest lender is facing trying times. Still struggling to emerge from the financial crisis, Deutsche Bank can't find a cure to its ills, says Henrik Böhme.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe 17.01.2019

Hitachi halts huge investment in the UK – Airbus faces supply chain disruption after Brexit

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  