 Denmark starts building anti-swine border fence | News | DW | 28.01.2019

News

Denmark starts building anti-swine border fence

The Scandinavian state hopes to stop German swine from crossing the border and ruining the economy. The border fence has attracted considerable criticism, for practical as well as political reasons.

Danish workers install a border fence with Germany

Denmark began construction of its controversial swine fence on the German border on Monday.

Copenhagen hopes the planned 70-kilometer (40-mile) fence will halt the spread of African swine fever, transmitted by wild boar, if it ever arrives in Germany. It will stand 1.5 meters (5 feet) tall, run along the entire German border and extend 50 centimeters beneath the earth.

The project, due to be finished in autumn 2019, has attracted considerable controversy for environmental, practical and political reasons.

Read more: Swine flu reaches Europe as Belgium records first cases

Watch video 01:12
Now live
01:12 mins.

Swine fever spreads across Europe

First holes dug

The first trenches for the 30.4-million-Danish krone (€4.1 million, $4.6 million) barrier were dug at about 10 a.m. local time at Padborg, 15 kilometers west of the German city of Flensburg. Authorities meanwhile initiated a large-scale, four-day exercise to test the country's preparedness for the disease, Danish tabloid Jyllands Posten reported.

The Danish government has also introduced round-the-clock checks for wild boar and intensified control of wild boar on public and private land. Fines have been hiked for various offenses, including improperly cleaned or disinfected animal transport vehicles, and signs have been erected at motorway rest areas warning against throwing away food waste.

"We have 11 billion good reasons to do everything in our power to prevent African swine fever from reaching Denmark," Danish Environment and Food Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement, referring to the value of its non-EU pork exports.

Why is Denmark so worried?

Denmark exports about €4 billion of pork each year and worries that if the disease crosses the border it will have to immediately halt non-European Union exports, which make up almost half of that amount.

Agricultural association LandboSyd says the disease threatens the livelihood of up to 33,000 people employed in the industry.

A large portion of the pig farms are near the German border, making them particularly susceptible. Denmark is the only EU country where pigs outnumber people.

Swimming boar (picture-alliance/WILDLIFE/A. Visage)

Wild boar transmit African swine flu, which can kill domestic pigs

What is the problem with fence?

German lawmakers have criticized the fence, saying the virus is mainly spread by people during the transport of animals and infected food.

The state environment and agriculture minister of the border state Schleswig-Holstein, Jan Philipp Albrecht, told regional paper Schleswig-Holsteinischer Zeitungsverlag (SHZ) he had substantial doubts about the sense and necessity of a fence between Denmark and the north German state.

The Denmark branch of WWF has warned the barrier will disturb wolves, otters and gold jackals, which are enjoying a resurgence in the region.  WWF's Bo Oksnebjerg told SHZ many animal species would be unable to find the 20 permanent passages in the fence, but that wild boars were perfectly capable of crossing the barrier. "They can run 35 kilometers per hour. They will find a hole within a few minutes." They are also good swimmers and could thus circumvent the fence.

Local resistance has also formed, with online Facebook groups such as "Vildsvinehegn - nej tak" (wild boar fence - no thanks), formed by a local hunter, saying the fence makes little sense from a technical point of view.

Read more: Wolf-like golden jackal discovered in northern Germany

The fence has even been linked to efforts by the Danish government to appeal to right-wing voters. Politicians from the right-wing populist Danish People's Party have previously called for a tall, barbed-wire fence with motion detectors along the German border to counter an influx of migrants.

Watch video 04:24
Now live
04:24 mins.

Fear among pig farmers

Where is the virus now?

No cases of African swine fever have been reported in Germany, however the Friedrich-Loeffler Institute (the Federal Research Institute for Animal Health) says there is a high chance of the disease arriving.

It has been detected in the Baltic States, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary as well as a few cases in Belgium last autumn.

The fever is not dangerous to humans, but is almost always fatal in pigs. There is no vaccine.

French authorities are reportedly planning a fence to stop the disease spreading from Belgium while soldiers have been instructed to help local hunters find wild boar.

  10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Beach and party holidaying on Sylt

    It is hip and beautiful - and in the summer pretty much booked-out. The island of Sylt in the North Sea is one of Germans' most favored island destinations. During the day, visitors, including some celebrities, flock to the popular Westerland beach, and in the evenings they enjoy the island's many clubs and bars.

  • Zehn Gründe für Schleswig-Holstein (Bildergalerie)

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Walking on water

    Sylt is surrounded by the Wadden Sea, a landscape rich in plant and animal species, which in 2009 was declared a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site. Only the islands stick out above the water line when the tide is in, but when it flows out there is a mud plain reaching all the way to the horizon. Wading through the Wadden Sea visitors can enjoy watching the many crabs, mussels, snails and worms.

  • Zehn Gründe für Schleswig-Holstein (Bildergalerie)

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Wicker beach chairs and white sands

    Schleswig-Holstein also enjoys a numerous beaches on the Baltic Sea. On Fehmarn island there are an impressive 20 beaches waiting for visitors to relax or find adventure along the steep coastlines. With some 2,200 hours of sun annually, the island is one of Germany's sunniest regions.

  • Zehn Gründe für Schleswig-Holstein (Bildergalerie)

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Cultural capital of the north

    Maritime flair also defines Schleswig-Holstein's Hanseatic city of Lübeck with its old town center surrounded by water. With some 1,800 listed buildings and historic alleys it is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city's landmark, the Holsten Gate is a must see. The late Gothic building dates back to the 15th century and is part of Lübeck's remaining city fortifications.

  • Zehn Gründe für Schleswig-Holstein (Bildergalerie)

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Ship ahoy!

    During the annual "Kieler Woche" sailing event the state capital, Kiel, climbs to the top of the tourist attraction list. Some 3 million guests watch the spectacle, which involves competitions and concerts. A highlight of the festival is the tall ship's parade, in which some 100 traditional sailing vessels participate.

  • Zehn Gründe für Schleswig-Holstein (Bildergalerie)

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Fisher's delight

    Even away from the coast, there's no way to escape the water. The so-called "Holstein Switzerland" region includes over 200 lakes, most of which are surrounded by hills and forests. Glaciers once shaped this diverse landscape, which today is a habitat for rare animal species like the white-tailed eagle. The oxygen-rich water in the lakes is full of fish, making it a paradise for anglers.

  • Zehn Gründe für Schleswig-Holstein (Bildergalerie)

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Rest and recuperation

    What looks like a river is actually a narrow inlet of the Baltic Sea, winding its way inland over some 43 kilometers (27 miles). The Baltic Sea fjord, known to the locals as Schlei, offers relaxation for those seeking quiet and peace, and ideal conditions for walking, cycling and sailing. The Schlei was formed during the last Ice Age, some 115, 000 years ago.

  • Zehn Gründe für Schleswig-Holstein (Bildergalerie)

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Viking world

    Goods have been exchanged and traded on the banks of the Schlei for centuries. Particularly in Haithabu, a flourishing Viking commercial center from the 9th to the 11th century and one of the first cities in northern Europe. It was home to some 2,000 people from a variety of cultures including Saxons and Friesans. The Viking museum Haithabu helps visitors travel back to those days.

  • Zehn Gründe für Schleswig-Holstein (Bildergalerie)

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Wild, Wild West (of the North)

    In Bad Segeberg the journey back in time takes you to America's Wild West. Since 1952, the annual Karl May Festival brings his adventure novels about the Wild West to life on an open-air stage at the scenic Kalkberg. The German author, famous for his novels of cowboys and Indians, never actually ever traveled to the United States.

  • Zehn Gründe für Schleswig-Holstein (Bildergalerie)

    10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein

    Frisian brew

    Even by German standards, the people of Flensburg are said to be taciturn and reserved. Not surprising given the rough climate they have to deal with, which dries your throat and leaves you aching for a drink. Little surprise that the region is home to a brewery ready to quench beer-drinkers' thirst. The "plop" made when a bottle is opened has become inseparable from the brewer's identity.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg / sc


