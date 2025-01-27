Denmark announces $2 billion plan to boost Arctic security

Denmark's defense minister has announced a deal with the governments of the Faroe Islands and Greenland to boost surveillance capacity and sovereignty assertion. The move comes as the US, Russia and China circle.

Denmark will invest 14.6 billion kroner ($2.05 billion / €1.95 billion) in its military presence in the Arctic, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced at a Monday press conference.

The announcement follows close on the heels of repeated statements by US President Donald Trump, who has said he would "get Greenland," an autonomous Danish territory.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is situated between the US, Russia and the EU. The territory, rich in mineral resources, had already caught the attention of countries like Russia and China.

Additionally, global warming has begun to melt Greenland's ice, opening up new shipping lanes and making it more accessible.

Broad agreement between Denmark, Faroe Islands and Greenland

Defense Minister Poulsen said the investment is to be the first of several, with a second to follow this spring.

The Arctic and North Atlantic package sealed Monday between the Faroese government and Greenland's Naalakkersuisut, or Cabinet of Greenland, was about enhancing ship, satellite and drone surveillance capability.

Three new ships, additional long-range drones and increased satellite capacity will be procured with the funds.

"We must face the fact that there are serious challenges regarding security and defense in the Arctic and North Atlantic," said Denmark's Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, adding that the security situation had worsened of late.

Beyond improving surveillance capabilities, the treaty is also designed to "assert sovereignty in the regions," while at the same time supporting "close allies and NATO" missions in the Arctic.

The investment follows more than a decade of drastic defense spending cuts.

The announcement was greeted very positively by politicians across Denmark's political spectrum, as well in Greenland and the Faroe Islands, with lawmakers agreeing that more funding would be negotiated over the coming months.

Danish PM Frederiksen calls for 'European unity' on Greenland

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is scheduled to travel to Europe this week, where she will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an effort to secure "European unity" on Greenland.

"Europe is facing a serious situation, with war on the continent and shifts in the geopolitical reality," she said in a statement on Monday. "In moments like this, unity is crucial."

"Denmark is a small country with strong allies," Frederiksen's statement continued, "And it is part of a strong European community where together we can meet the challenges we face."

On Sunday, Frederiksen met with the leaders of Finland, Norway and Sweden, when she said she "shared the gravity of the situation" facing the region.

Trump putting the region on edge no matter what he ultimately does

Even if Trump fails to follow through on his threat to "get" Greenland, potentially by force, his overtures have reignited the independence debate there.

Elections in Greenland are expected to be announced in the next two months and independence will likely loom large when the vote comes.

Greenland is highly dependent on Denmark for subsidies, but is keen on developing its resources as well as a tourism industry.

In a recent call that was described by Danish officials as "horrendous," PM Frederiksen attempted to convey to Trump that the only people who could determine Greenland's fate were the Greenlanders themselves, and not outside actors.

Trump's obsession with Greenland has been described by Danish government sources as "serious, and potentially very dangerous," with the prospect of military intervention or crushing tariffs, since the US is Greenland's biggest trading partner, already putting enormous pressure on the territory and its Danish partners.

js/rm (AFP, Reuters)