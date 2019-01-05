 Deadly snowfall wreaks havoc across Europe | News | DW | 07.01.2019

News

Deadly snowfall wreaks havoc across Europe

Winter storms have killed several people across Europe, including in Germany. While conditions have improved in some parts, meteorologists predict its just the calm before the next storm.

  • A sign warning people to not cross into a snow area in southern Bavaria

    Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria

    Deadly weather

    Deadly winter storms have torn through parts of Europe, leaving several people dead in Germany, Austria and Norway. Authorities have warned skiers to avoid the slopes due to the danger of avalanches. But even with calm on the ground, meteorologists have suggested the worst is yet to come.

  • Snow covered cars in Bavaria (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria

    Snowed in

    Vehicles in a car dealership in the Bavarian town of Schongau were covered in snow on Sunday. The German Weather Service has issued a storm warning and cautioned people regarding avalanches and snow-related damages, for instance falling tree branches.

  • (picture-alliance/dpa/B. März)

    Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria

    Backed up

    Fallen trees diverted cars on a German motorway near Siegsdorf, a Bavarian town located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Austrian border. Traffic towards Munich was backed up for 15 kilometers as firefighters and road workers cleared the trees, according to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

  • Österreich Wintereinbruch in Schladming (picture-alliance/dpa/Expa/M. Huber)

    Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria

    Streets closed

    A road in central Austria was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians because of avalanche danger. Thousands were stranded at ski resorts in the northern part of the country as authorities closed several roadways.

  • BdT Deutschland Sternsinger in Bayern (picture alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria

    Snow day

    Children dressed in bright costumes walked along the snowy streets in the southern German town of Lengenwang on Saturday. Several school districts canceled lessons on Monday due to the snowy conditions.

  • Man plowing, or trying to plow, his driveway (Reuters/M. Dalder)

    Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria

    Short reprieve?

    A man used a snowblower to plow his driveway near Munich on Sunday, for all the good it did him. Meteorologists have said the snow is supposed to temporarily let up on Monday. dv/msh


Several people have been killed by extreme weather conditions in Europe, including a 44-year-old man in the German town of Wackersberg in Bavaria and a young woman on the Teisenberg in the Berchtesgaden region.

In western Austria, five people were killed over the weekend. Norwegian officials said that four people, including a Swedish woman and three Finnish skiers, were killed by an avalanche.

With meteorologists still expecting inclement weather throughout the week, Dutch airliner KLM announced it had canceled at least 159 European flights to and from Amsterdam due to the conditions.

More snow on its way

Meteorologists at the German Weather Service (DWD) expected up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) of snow in the Berchtesgaden district in southeast Bavaria on Monday and up to 40 centimeters in parts of the Alps and Alpine foothills. The service also warned of avalanches and snow damage, for instance from falling branches.

The region has been hit with 60 centimeters of snow, according to the DWD, though it says the flurry could ease up temporarily on Monday afternoon. Several Bavarian school districts have canceled classes on Monday because of the conditions.

The storm caused 120 flights from Munich airport to be canceled, also halting and delaying trains. Deutsche Bahn said on Monday that regional rail service in southern Bavaria could be subject to delays and cancellations. Authorities are expected to try to get public transport up and running again throughout Monday.

The Bavarian Avalanche Warning Service has assessed the avalanche danger as "high" on the northern side of the Alps.

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    A regal view

    From August 2018 a new cable car will take visitors up the 1,800 meter high Jenner mountain. A short walk up to the summit is rewarded with a breathtaking view of the Berchtesgaden National Park - which was founded in 1978 to ensure that nature would be able to develop unimpeded. From the Jenner summit you can see the National Park's landmark Watzmann mountain and at its foot the Königsee lake.

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    Berchtesgaden

    The history of Berchtesgaden dates back to the founding of an Augustine abbey, probably in the year 1102. The settlement grew because of the flourishing trade from the local salt and metal mines. In 1810 the abbey came under Bavarian rule and to this day it still serves as a residence for the descendants of the Bavarian royal family. Part of the abbey building is also open to the public.

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    Focus on the mountains

    In the National Park Center "Haus der Berge" you can experience the park with all senses. Forest noises are simulated, natural phenomena explained, and stuffed animals can be touched and patted. A path leads up from the Königsee lake to the summit of the Watzmann mountain. The message of the exhibition clearly states: see nature's beauty - now protect and preserve it!

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    Watzmann mountain

    Majestically it towers over the Berchtesgaden area - the Watzmann mountain is the landmark for this region. The 2,700 meter (8,858 ft) mountain is known for its unusual shape. According to legend evil king Watze once terrorized this region. To punish him god turned him to stone (peak on the right) along with his wife (peak on the left) and his children (the small peaks in the middle).

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    Königssee Lake

    The lake is located between impressive mountain walls in the Berchtesgaden National Park. The fjord-like lake is eight kilometers long and nearly 200 meters deep - which makes it very cold, even in the summer. Every few minutes environmentally friendly electronically powered boats ferry visitors across the lake.

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    The renowned echo of Königsee lake

    About half way across the lake the captain stops the boat, pulls out a trombone and plays a melody. Visitors can clearly hear the echo, created by the sound bouncing off the mountain cliffs. In the past small canon were fired - the sound of which would reverberate as many as seven times. But due to the fire hazard these posed on the boats, the preferred choice today is a trombone or flugelhorn.

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    St Bartholomew's pilgrimage church

    After about half an hour the electronically powered boats reach the Hirschau peninsula, below the east wall of the Watzmann mountain. It is known for the 17th century baroque pilgrimage church of St. Bartholomew with its red roof and onion domes. Near the chapel lies the old royal hunting lodge of the same name, which today serves as a restaurant and beer garden.

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    Wimbach Gorge

    Water loudly cascades through the Wimbach Gorge near the village of Ramsau. Leading through the ravine there are bridges and walkways taking you past 200 meters of steep cliffs. Particularly beautiful is the deep blue color of the Wildbach, brought about by sunlight being broken by the calcium particles in the water. An hour's hike into the mountains from here leads to the Wimbach Castle.

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    Suspension bridge in Klausbachtal

    The 51 meter suspension bridge crosses the Klausbach River and valley. This popular hiking destination in the Berchtesgaden National Park is also known as the valley of eagles - with a bit of luck visitors might be able to watch golden eagles soar.

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    Mountain pastures

    There are numerous mountain pastures in the Klausbachtal valley, like the Bindalm. It is easy to reach by foot or with the pasture adventure bus. Cars are banned from the protected area. The pastures are used traditionally. Cattle can only be found grazing on the mountain pastures during the summer. In the autumn farmers drive them back down into the valley.

  • Deutschland Berchtesgadener Land (Bildergalerie)

    The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps

    Mountain cattle

    On the Bindalm you find Pinzgauer cattle, a bovine breed that is so rare that it is on the Red List of endangered species. At night they are allowed out onto the expansive mountain pastures, and the days are spent in the stables. Mountain farmers use their milk to make cheese which they sell, along with a glass of milk and a slice of bread, to mountain hikers.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg / sb


dv/msh (AFP, dpa)

