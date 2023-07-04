David Bowie's journey through the Soviet Union

In 1973, David Bowie traveled by train from Siberia to Moscow at the end of his Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane world tour. His friend and bandmate Geoff MacCormack captured the journey in photos.

David Bowie had just become a genuine global rock star. In 1972, he had his major international breakthrough with the album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," and the world tour in support of the record continued until 1973.

The final date of the tour took place in Yokohama, Japan. Bowie, who suffered from a fear of flying, decided to take an unconventional route back home to England: going from Japan to Siberia on the passenger ship SS Felix Dzerzhinsky, then a week-long rail journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway, followed by further train connections through Poland, Germany and France.

David Bowie traveling the Trans-Siberian railway Image: Geoff MacCormack

Exhibition of photographs by Geoff MacCormack

Now the late rock star's unusual trip through what was then the USSR is the subject of an exhibition titled "David Bowie in the Soviet Union" at the Wende Museum in Culver City, California. The Wende is an art museum, cultural center and archive of the Cold War, which, according to its website, "explores social, political, and cultural change." The photos in the exhibition are by Geoff MacCormack, a member of Bowie's band, and a childhood friend.

David Bowie and Geoff MacCormack during their journey Image: Leee Black Childers

MacCormack and Bowie met in the 1950s while playing in the London suburb of Bromley, where they both grew up, and they became fast friends.

In a video interview published on the Wende Museum website, MacCormack recalls growing up with Bowie, their time together at school, in the Cub Scouts and the church choir — and their trip through the Soviet Union. MacCormack describes vividly how the two boys fell under the spell of rock 'n' roll, calling it "a force of nature" that "blew us away."

They shared that love of music into adulthood. So when Bowie was about to embark on the 1972/73 tour, he recruited MacCormack as a backing vocalist, percussionist and dancer. "He phoned me up and told me I was joining his band; he didn't ask me," MacCormack tells Joes Segal, curator of the Wende Museum, in the interview.

New experiences, drinking sessions and a May Day parade

Aside from music, MacCormack's great passion is photography. And thanks to the closeness he shared with Bowie, he was able to capture images of the rock star on that train journey that others couldn't: a Bowie relaxed, lost in thought, focused, and excited by all the new experiences the trip brought them.

David Bowie filming the May Day Parade at Red Square Image: Geoff MacCormack

Traveling as they did allowed the two to really engage with the country and its people, and there were repeated drinking sessions with soldiers, sailors and tourists, the bleary mornings-after also captured by MacCormack's lens. He also recalls singing along with Bowie to an ever-present cassette of "cheesy" Russian cover versions of Beatles songs.

David Bowie after a long drinking session on the train, 1973 Image: Geoff MacCormack

One of the highlights of the journey was their two-day stop in Moscow, where they visited the Kremlin and the socialist showpiece department store GUM — and avidly watched the traditional May Day Parade.

David Bowie and Geoff MacCormack at the May Day Parade in Moscow, 1973 Image: Leee Black Childers

A special soundtrack for the exhibition

The non-profit Los Angeles radio station dublab has created a playlist especially for the exhibition. It features songs from the time of that trip, as well as Bowie's once and future collaborators, including Mott the Hoople, Lou Reed, Brian Eno and Queen.

"This mix offers a glimpse into what he most likely was being influenced by at that moment, and later went on to define work such as 'Low' and 'Station to Station.' With a heavy dose of Krautrock, a foot in experimental music, and a solid presence in the so-called 'glam-rock' scene of that era," writes Alejandro Cohen, executive director of dublab, on the museum website.

Scenic Siberia, 1973 Image: Geoff MacCormack

The exhibition of MacCormack's photos is completed by Bowie's own 16mm film "The Long Way Home," which captures several elements of the journey, including the visit to the Moscow May Day parade.

The photos on show are also collected in Geoff MacCormack's current book, "David Bowie: Rock 'n' Roll with Me," published this year.

Russian boys pose for Geoff MacCormack Image: Geoff MacCormack

The exhibition "David Bowie in the Soviet Union" at the Wende Museum in Culver City, USA runs through October 22, 2023.