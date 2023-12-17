  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Serbia votes
SocietySouth Africa

South Africa's democracy faces crisis of trust

Stefan Möhl in South Africa
December 17, 2023

The African National Congress, the party that once stood for the end of apartheid, has governed South Africa for 30 years. But many voters want change before the 2024 general election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aG6H

Nolutahndo Hassamo has become disillusioned with the ANC. Most of all, she holds the government responsible for the widespread poverty. In Johannesburg, she's been taking to the streets to demonstrate for safe and affordable housing.

Social inequality is also one of the main points of criticism raised by the new social democratic party RISE Mzansi, together with the country's rising crime rate. Other parties blame foreigners for all of the country's problems and are calling for deportations.

The ANC can still hope to win the upcoming election — but discontent is growing in South Africa.

A report by Stefan Möhl.

Skip next section Similar stories from South Africa

Similar stories from South Africa

Two people speak through a window with a metal grate

Meet 2 South Africans confronting anti-immigrant violence

DW meets two young people who have turned their backs on the xenophobia that is rife in South Africa.
MigrationDecember 14, 202305:28 min
A disgruntled South African job seeker holds a banner reading "Foreigners Must Go Home"

South African anti-immigrant group to run in 2024 election

The group has become notorious for raiding businesses owned by foreign nationals, aiming to make them leave the country.
PoliticsOctober 29, 202303:58 min
Four children in a rundown hallway in an apartment building, backlit by the sun

How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

The Johannesburg fire, in which 70 people died, has drawn attention to the lack of affordable housing in South Africa.
SocietySeptember 16, 202303:19 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from Africa

More on Society from Africa

external

The flipside of Hilda Baci eating dogmeat

A video of Hilda Baci trying out dogmeat, a delicacy in Nigeria, has stirred a lot of controversy.
SocietyJune 9, 202302:45 min
Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Journalist and entrepreneur Moky Makura tries to bring balance to the narrative about the continent.
SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Wanjiku Mwaura

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The rising star of Nambia's music scene TopCheri swings by the studio for a chat alongside rapper EES.
SocietyDecember 28, 202226:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Igor Levit and Michel Friedman

An evening of music against antisemitism

Igor Levit put together a concert to break the silence over a lack sympathy for rising antisemitism in Germany.
SocietyNovember 29, 202302:29 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

The EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
SocietyNovember 26, 202301:24 min
Videostill | HER - Women in Asia | Staffel 2

Being my own boss

Around the world, women play important roles in business. Either as bosses and high-ranking managers of international corporations, as self-employed owners and operators of small kiosks, or even as founders of start-ups. This edition portrays three women from three different worlds, but they all have one thing in common: their passion for their business.
SocietyApril 17, 202315:25 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter