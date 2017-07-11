Cyprus blocks EU sanctions against Belarus

Cyprus vetoed attempts by EU national leaders to impose sanctions against some 40 Belarusian officials, including Alexander Lukashenko.

The measures were being considered in response to the election that saw Lukashenko elected to a sixth term in office, and the Minsk government's tough response to protesters who dispute the result.

Cyprus, which has good relations with the Lukashenko-supporting Russian government, had wanted the sanctions to be tied to sanctions against Turkey due to a dispute over gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics condemned the actions by Cyprus in a tweet, saying that it "sends a wrong signal to Belarusians, our societies and the whole world"

What the Belarus opposition said

The ministers opened the debate after meeting Lukashenhko's main opponent Sviatlana Tsikanouskaya, who called for a courageous response.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the ministers at breakfast, Tsikhanouskaya urged Europe to cut any financial support to the Belarus government.

"We did a lot to manage with this situation by ourselves, with only the strength of the Belarusian people, but now I understand that we need exterior help," she said, speaking in English.

Tsikhanouskaya said she understood that some ministers were reluctant, but that financial help would "only go for violence, for killing Belarusian people."

"At this meeting, I asked just to be more brave," she had said.

What is the situation in Belarus?

The August election result showed Tsikanouskaya winning only about 10% of the vote, with Lukashenko — who has been in power for the past 26 years — garnering about 80%. Several people have died in protests since the vote.

Tsikanouskaya was forced to flee Belarus for her own safety after the election.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said ministers would also consider what support the bloc could provide for the Belarusian people. He also said relations with Minsk might need to be reconsidered given that "we don't recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus."

He rejected allegations that the European Union was interfering. "This cannot be regarded as interference in internal affairs because democracy and human rights are at the core of the identity of the European Union."

