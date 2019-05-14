 Cubans grapple with food shortage due to Venezuela crisis | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 19.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Americas

Cubans grapple with food shortage due to Venezuela crisis

In Cuba putting putting food on the table has become increasingly difficult, as Venezuela cuts back on oil shipments. Now that Cubans have access to the internet, they are raising their voices on social media.

A clerk engaged in a transaction with a customer in a Cuban store

A woman on a balcony spots the arrival of a refrigerated truck that is supposed to supply the corner store. She doesn't miss a beat, hollering: "Maricusa, the chicken has arrived!" Minutes later the neighborhood swells with people running, bags in hand, toward the small shop that has not had any meat at all for three weeks.

They will have to wait three more hours for the merchandise to be unloaded, and only two packages will be available for purchase per person.

Read more: How much infleunce does Cuba have on Venezuela?

This could be a scene from Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Camaguey or any town on this island. A shortage of food that has worsened in the past few months has made daily life much more complicated for 11 million people.

Watch video 01:28

Cuba starts rationing food

One could barely escape the cycle before — of searching for money to buy food, waiting hours at a bus stop and diving into the black market to acquire certain products. But now, the amount of time it takes to put food on the table has tripled and the difficulties in finding it have increased tenfold.

Progressive scarcity

At first, flour was missing. So by the end of 2018, buying bread or cookies was hugely difficult. Around Christmas, red flags were waving about continuing shortages. The price of pork, the symbolic Dow Jones of Cuba's domestic economy, skyrocketed and by last month it had reached 70 Cuban pesos (CUP) per pound (€2.30; $2.60), two days worth of wages for the average Cuban professional.

Chicken and typical dishes such as Cuban picadillo — made with ground meat — hamburgers and hot dogs all rose in price. Hot dogs have been a regular meal for hundreds of thousands of families for years, since at a little more than one euro for a package of 10 hot dogs, they offered the best value for money.

A price list in front of a food store in Cuba

Meat was the first foodstuff to become more expensive, or disappear entirely from Cuban stores

The government has attributed the lack of food to problems with international providers, the poor state of the milling industry, which processes imported wheat, and blamed hoarders for making it harder for everyone to have enough goods. It avoids using the word "crisis" and has also censored the national media's use of the term "Special Period," the euphemism under which the economic disaster that followed disintegration of the socialist model in the 1990s was known.

Fridges remain empty as the ideological discourse has intensified. Incendiary rhetoric seeks to blame the shortages on the US embargo, even as economists and analysts agree that the real cause is Venezuela, which has cut back significantly on its oil shipments to the island.

Havana used to resell a portion of that oil on the international market for cash, which meant a lifeline for an economy with little productivity and an excessive state apparatus that is inefficient and expensive to maintain.

#LaColaChallenge

While many expected the tough circumstances to prompt President Miguel Diaz-Canel's administration to push for a greater opening of the private sector, relax state controls, lower taxes to promote entrepreneurship and make draconian customs rules more flexible, the government has gone in a different direction: It has moved to ration many food items that, until very recently, were more freely available for purchase. These measures have awoken the ghosts of a people traumatized by the experiences of two decades ago.

Cubans watch as a man portions out meat behind a counter

Cubans have to spend more time trying to locate certain foods as well as more time in line

A backlash was unavoidable, this time propelled by new technologies that allow Cubans to report on their worsening quality of life. That is how a uniquely Cuban challenge came about on social media: Using the hashtag #LaColaChallenge (#TheQueueChallenge), citizens are flooding Facebook and Twitter with personal evidence of food queues, the chaos of shopping and angry customers waiting for hours outside stores.

Read more: Cuba gets its first Twitter president

Unlike those difficult years following the end of the Soviet Union, Cubans do not appear to be willing to bear the crisis in silence. Mobile phones and internet services, which recently became available on them, have significantly changed the narrative on the island.

While food is scarce and expensive, Cubans' lack of conformity is in high enough supply to transform into public pressure.

  • A street in central Havana (DW/S. Derks)

    Havana's collapsing colonial charm

    Colonial past

    A view of a street in central Havana, showing the reminders of a prosperous colonial past.

  • A sign above a house in Havana (DW/S. Derks)

    Havana's collapsing colonial charm

    Warning sign

    "Danger of collapse": a sign warns pedestrians walking on the sidewalk below an old house near the Malecon esplanade, which stretches around the seafront in Havana.

  • Havana locals in a factory building (DW/S. Derks)

    Havana's collapsing colonial charm

    A temporary abode

    Ricardo García Peréz, Mario Ramos Leyva and Maidany García Bernandez live in an old factory that produced medicines that they inherited from Maidany's grandfather. Lacking the money to maintain the 200 square meter (2,150 square feet) building, they're now looking to sell it.

  • A man standing at a gate (DW/S. Derks)

    Havana's collapsing colonial charm

    Hanging in there

    Alcario Labrada Añala, 73, works as a guard at a parking lot. Some of the houses collapsed more than a decade ago. Inhabitants were given an empty room and construction materials to convert it into a living space. To this day, they don't have property rights.

  • A man standing inside a colonial building in Havana (DW/S. Derks)

    Havana's collapsing colonial charm

    Dilapidated charm

    This big colonial building in Havana is in danger of collapsing and has been sold to a neighboring ballet school whose proprietors want to renovate the building. Most of the people in the 52 housing units have been moved to shelters or new houses. Alexis Vell Williams keeps an eye on the house of his aunt to prevent looters from getting in.

  • A mother with her four children (DW/S. Derks)

    Havana's collapsing colonial charm

    Cramped quarters

    Not everyone is fortunate after a building collapses. On the patio of a shelter downtown, the Alrevez family relates how they've lived with four children in a 9 square meter room for the past two years. The children sleep on the floor, while the couple sleeps upstairs on a constructed floor. Some of the families in the shelter have been waiting for a house for more than 13 years.

  • A woman standing in the courtyard of her house (DW/S. Derks)

    Havana's collapsing colonial charm

    Still waiting

    Luisa García's house started collapsing eight years ago. In the meantime all the other families in the building have moved, but she is still waiting to be evacuated. She lives in the house with her son and husband. The house is almost beyond repair. The roof is leaking and rotten and the house could fall apart at any time.

  • A man welding (DW/S. Derks)

    Havana's collapsing colonial charm

    Building a future

    As space is scarce in Havana's old center, the collapsed spaces are often converted for different purposes. In this building, the space is now being used as an open-air workshop for mechanics.

  • Women walk past the ruins of a house (DW/S. Derks)

    Havana's collapsing colonial charm

    Caught up in the revolution

    Women walk past the ruins of a house in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana. The large houses were home to wealthy families who were caught up in the revolution that ousted the government in 1959. As opponents of communism, most of them abandoned the houses and fled to Miami.

    Author: Sanne Derks (Havana)


DW recommends

Venezuela crisis: Is Cuba's oil supply under threat?

For years, Cuba has received large quantities oil from Venezuela. But with the government in Caracas in turmoil and President Nicolas Maduro under increasing pressure, is the country at risk of losing its energy supply? (14.03.2019)  

Guaido: 'The armed forces no longer back Nicolas Maduro'

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, says the army now backs a change of government. Guaido told DW that the military is no longer on the side of acting President Nicolas Maduro. (01.05.2019)  

Peru hotel welcomes Venezuela's refugees

Some 715,000 Venezuelans now live in Peru, and almost all of them arrived through the border town of Tumbes. Here, a compassionate hotel manager is providing refugees with a roof over their heads. Oliver Pieper reports. (07.04.2019)  

How much influence does Cuba have over Venezuela?

The United States has accused Cuba of controlling Venezuela's political elite, its army and its intelligence services. Havana denies the claims and has called on Washington to provide evidence. (09.03.2019)  

Cuba gets its first Twitter president

There is still no wireless internet in Cuba. This has not stopped the head of state, Miguel Diaz-Canel, from taking to the digital world with his Twitter account. But his online propaganda is not going unchallenged. (13.10.2018)  

Havana's collapsing colonial charm

In Cuba, the government guarantees everybody a place to live, but away from the tourist sites, the majority of the houses are in stark disrepair. The empty spaces are often converted into parking lots or playgrounds. (25.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cuba starts rationing food  

Related content

Cuba starts rationing food 14.05.2019

Lines have started forming in Cuba after the government announced it would be rationing staple products thoughout the island. The government blames the US for the move but economists says the economic turmoil in Venezuela is also to blame.

Kuba Havanna Schlange an einem Supermarkt

Cuba to widen food rationing as supply crisis bites 11.05.2019

Havana says it will extend the rationing of food and other products in the face of hardened US sanctions. The political and economic crisis in Venezuela is also partially to blame.

Venezuela politische Krise Ausschreitungen in Caracas

US: Russia convinced Maduro to stay in Venezuela 30.04.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Maduro was ready to go into exile in Cuba but was persuaded by Russia to stay. President Donald Trump has called on Cuba to immediately cease its military support for Venezuela.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  