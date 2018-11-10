CSU chief Horst Seehofer expected to step down

After Angela Merkel pledged to retire as the head of her CDU party, the leader of Bavaria's CSU party Horst Seehofer is also expected to step down. The CSU recently suffered heavy election losses.
Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is expected to quit as the head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) party, which serves as the closest ally of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
According to politicians involved in the discussions, Seehofer informed top CSU leaders of his decision on Sunday.
The 69-year-old is expected to make a public statement on his resignation in the coming week.
A new party leader is due to be elected at a conference early next year.
Rumors of Seehofer's resignation first appeared in German media earlier this week, but he denied them as a "red herring."
Fallout from Bavaria debacle
The poor performance of the CSU at the Bavarian elections in October brought immense pressure on the party leadership. The party stayed on top of the polls with 37.2 percent of the vote but lost its absolute majority in the state assembly. Its share of the vote dipped 10.5 percent compared with the 2013 election.
In the wake of election losses, Seehofer said he would rather resign than "play the scapegoat again" for his party's performance.
"You can criticize me, but to reduce it all to Horst Seehofer and make him responsible for everything, I personally will not go along with that," he told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.
Tensions with Merkel
The latest reports of Seehofer's resignation come less than two weeks after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not run for the CDU party leadership again at the upcoming polls in December.
Bavarian conservatives are considered a sister party to the Merkel's CDU, but Seehofer repeatedly clashed with Angela Merkel since taking office as interior minister in her latest cabinet. They disagreed most notably over immigration policy.
Seehofer is also planning to step down as interior minister before the end of his term in 2021, unnamed sources told the DPA news agency.
dj/jm (dpa, AFP)
