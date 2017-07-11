COVID: Germany labels US, Israel, Turkey 'high risk' areas

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The announcement triggers automatic quarantine rules for travelers from those countries. Montenegro and Vietnam were also categorized as high-risk, while Portugal was downgraded.
The German government on Friday reclassified the United States, Israel, Turkey, Montenegro and Vietnam as "high risk" COVID-19 areas.
The changes, which impact rules for travelers, will go into effect Sunday, except for Turkey, which will start Tuesday.
