 COVID: German cases are growing 'exponentially' again

News

COVID: German cases are growing 'exponentially' again

A leading expert has warned an easing of restrictions has led Germany to the brink of a third wave. Intensive care doctors warn that partial lockdown measures must be put back in place.

A doctor checks on a COVID-19 patient

Intensive care doctors say some measures should be put back in place to avoid another resurgence

The number of coronaviruses in Germany grew 20% in the past week, as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said Tuesday.

The figures were released as the country's intensive care doctors warn of the need for an "immediate return" to partial lockdown to avoid a dangerous third wave of coronavirus cases.

"We are exactly on the flank of the third wave. That can no longer be disputed. And, at this point, we have eased the restrictions and that is speeding up the exponential growth," RKI epidemiologist Dirk Brockmann told German broadcaster ARD.

Brockmann said the loosening of measures was particularly unhelpful given the exponential growth that has occurred with the British virus variant B117.

"It has been totally been irrational to loosen up here. It's just fueling this exponential growth."

German intensive care doctors on Monday warned that some measures should be put back in place to avoid another resurgence.

"From the data we currently have and with the spread of the British mutation, we would argue strongly to return immediately into a lockdown to avoid a strong third wave," Christian Karagiannidis, director of Germany's intensive care register, told broadcaster RBB.

rc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

