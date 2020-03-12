Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Trudeau's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Germany has reported six deaths from the virus and over 2,000 infections

Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will know in "hours" if he has COVID-19 (coronavirus SARS-CoV-2) virus

Tokyo stocks opened down 5% after European markets saw their worst day ever

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

02:59 The Mormon Church is suspending all public ceremonies and gatherings worldwide. The suspension will continue until further notice.

"Where possible, leaders should conduct any essential leadership meetings via technology," said a letter published by the church to its members.

02:30 A Philippine diplomat in New York has become the first recorded case at the UN headquarters. The diplomat works at the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee, which deals with legal matters.

02:15 A dog in Hong Kong thought to be a carrier for the COVID-19 virus has been found not to be infected. The dog's owner tested positive and officials initially thought that they had found the first transmission from human to animal.

02:05 The Canadian prime minister's communications director published a "personal message" from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in both French and English after it was confirmed she tested positive for the virus.

"Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon. Being in quarantine is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns," wrote Sophie Trudeau.

01:58 Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Communications Director Ahmad published a statement saying Sophie Trudeau will remain in isolation while the prime minister, who is also in isolation, "will continue to fully assume his duties."

01:35 Portugal is shutting all schools two weeks before the semester is due to end.

01:30 South Korea, the country with the fourth highest number of cases, reported 110 new cases, taking its total up to 7,979 cases.

01:26 Argentina is closing borders to travelers from high-risk areas. Flights from Europe, the US, Japan, China and Iran will be stopped for 30 days, said President Alberto Fernandez.

Anyone who traveled to the country from epidemic areas during the last two weeks will have to be quarantined for 14 days.

01:14 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are close to an agreement on a coronavirus aid package for workers, families and businesses impacted by the virus.

Pelosi said she expects the announcement on the package to be announced on Friday.

00:55 Coronavirus has been bad for sports, with many major sporting events canceled including the F1 Australian Grand Prix. London-based soccer team Arsenal's squad are in quarantine after their head coach tested positive for the virus.

00:40 Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Paris will be closed from Sunday until the end of the month. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in staff at the theme parks.

Disney Cruise Line is suspending all new departures from Saturday.

The Walt Disney Company also delayed the release of movies including "Mulan" and House of Mouse Titles "New Mutants" and "Antlers."

00:30 Saudi Arabia detected 17 new cases of coronavirus bringing its total up to 45 cases.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was tested after his top communication aide was confirmed to have the virus

00:10 Bolsonaro is expecting test results back within "hours," after his senior communications aide tested positive for the virus. His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro tweeted that the president is not displaying any syptoms of the disease.

Bolsonaro also told his supporters to refrain from holding political rallies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A demonstrations was planned on Sunday to press for Congress to approve Bolsonaro's latest legislative agenda.

00:05 Tokyo stocks opened down more than 5% on Friday after global markets saw their worst day on Thursday since 1987.

