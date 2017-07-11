Coronavirus digest: Top Australian official 'disgusted' by Sydney protests

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, said Sunday she was "disgusted" by recent massive anti-lockdown protests in Sydney.

"In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart," Berejiklian told reporters. "I hope it won't be a setback, but it could be."

Thousands protested against coronavirus restrictions in Sydney and Melbourne on Saturday, with some marchers clashing with police. The protesters were breaking rules on nonessential travel and public gatherings.

Police in Sydney said 57 people were arrested during the demonstrations, with Melbourne officers having arrested six.

New South Wales has seen a spike in infections due to the highly contagious delta variant. The state recorded 141 new cases on Sunday.

Sydney, which is the capital of the state, has been under a strict lockdown for about four weeks. Residents are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, such as shopping for food or going to a medical appointment. The current lockdown is expected to be extended beyond July 30.

Berejiklian has called on residents in the state to get vaccinated in order to stop the spread of infection.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news in other parts of the world:

Americas

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Brazil on Saturday to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro's management of the pandemic.

The Brazilian leader has downplayed the virus and opposed restrictions to combat the spread of infection. Over 500,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, the second-highest toll behind the US.

The Brazilian leader is currently being investigated for corruption in regards to the purchase of an Indian coronavirus vaccine.

Europe

Germany's public health body, the Robert Koch Institute, confirmed 1,387 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Protesters took to the streets in France, Italy and Greece on Saturday against the introduction of health passes and mandatory vaccination policies by their governments.

Asia

Indonesia is expanding its intensive care unit capacities in areas that have been hard-hit by the virus. The country reported a record-high daily figure of 1,566 new coronavirus deaths on Friday.

"Deaths have risen due to a number of factors: full hospitals, patients admitted with low saturation, or dying unmonitored in self-isolation," senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan said Saturday.

The country's strict coronavirus restrictions are set to expire on Sunday, but the government may extend the policies further.

wd/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)