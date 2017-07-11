Coronavirus digest: South Africa decries 'draconian' travel bans

Nations around the world have begun imposing travel bans on South Africa, along with several other neighboring countries, following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant called omicron in southern Africa.

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference: "We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified."

Phaahla said that for some countries the decision was about "finding scapegoats to deal with what is a worldwide problem."

Britain was the first to take action, and instituted a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South African health authorities had given their briefing on the variant's discovery.

The World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against introducing travel curbs at this point, saying that it could still take a number of weeks to determine the nature of the new variant.

Phaahla said the travel bans were "a wrong approach — it's misdirected and goes against the norms and advice by the WHO."

The health minister pointed out that some countries had infection rates of 50,000 new cases per day, while on Friday South Africa had reported 3,000 daily infections, which was up from the 300 reported two weeks previously.

Tulio de Oliveira, the virologist who announced the discovery, also questioned the wisdom behind the flight bans. "Scientifically it does not make much sense. A lot of time people take decisions based on emotions not rationality," he said.

Here is a round-up of COVID news from around the world.

Europe

Health authorities in the Netherlands have been testing newly arrived passengers on two flights from South Africa on Friday.

Tests are being conducted to determine whether any passengers are infected with the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to the country's health ministry, around 600 passengers arrived on two flights on Friday. Initial tests showed that there could be around 85 positive CVOID-19 cases.

Passengers had to endure lengthy delays as tests were conducted.

According to a statement from the Dutch Health Ministry, passengers testing positive would be placed in isolation at nearby hotels.

"Of the positive test results, we are searching as quickly as possible whether they are the new variant of concern, now named ‘Omicron'," the statement said.

Flights from southern African countries have been banned since South African medical authorities raised the alarm over the discovery of the new variant of the coronavirus.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said there is a "high to very high" risk that the new coronavirus variant call Omicron will spread in Europe.

According to an ECDC risk assessment report the "overall level of risk for the EU/EEA associated with SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron is assessed as high to very high."

The variant has been found in Israel, Botswana, Hong Kong and in Belgium.

The chairman of the World Medical Association thinks Germany could see a COVID incidence rate of between 700 and 800 per 100,000 people within the next 10 days.

In an interview with the newspapers of the Funke Media group, WMA chief Frank Ulrich Montgomery called for new contact restrictions.

The incidence rate stands at 444.3 as of Saturday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for disease control, and has been hitting new highs every day for almost three weeks.

Montgomery also called for Christmas markets to be closed nationwide to help cut the number of cases, as only some German cities have canceled their seasonal events.

"There's no point in banning the Christmas markets in one region if people go to another where they're still open," said Montgomery.

Next week's World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial conference in Geneva has been postponed due to the new variant.

The decision was made four days before the summit was due to begin and hours after the World Health Organization declared Omicron a variant of concern.

The WTO hoped the four-day gathering would breathe new life into the crippled organization, which has been stuck for years trying to make progress on resolving issues like fishery subsidies.

New director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was also hoping to make progress towards a deal on lifting COVIDvaccine patents, proving the WTO had a relevant role to play in combating the pandemic.

Americas

United States pharmaceutical company Moderna said on Friday that it would develop a booster shot against the new Omicron variant.

"The mutations in the Omicron variant are concerning, and for several days, we have been moving as fast as possible to execute our strategy to address this variant," said CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel.

The company said that its booster was one of three strategies it was working on to tackle the new threat.

Meanwhile, US authorities have also moved to ban travelers from eight southern African states beginning on Monday.

President Joe Biden said in a statement: "As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries," Biden said in a statement.

"The news about this new variant should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations," Biden said.

Asia

India has restarted exports of COVID-19 shots to the global vaccine-sharing network COVAX for the first time since April.

SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, said it was able to recommence exports because it had beaten its target of producing 1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of time.

Much of that output has been used in India, which stopped exports eight months ago to inoculate its own people when infections surged.

SII has a deal to supply up to 550 million doses of the shot to COVAX, which mainly provides doses to low-income countries. So far, COVAX has received only about 30 million from SII.

A spokesperson from GAVI, which runs the COVAX program along with the World Health Organization, said that volumes delivered would increase rapidly with the export resumption, but did not give any numbers.

A handful of local COVID cases in eastern parts of China have prompted Shanghai city to limit tourism activities and a nearby city to cut public transport services.

Shanghai has suspended travel agencies from organizing trips between the city and other province-level regions.

The financial hub of 24.9 million residents has sealed up a few residential compounds deemed of higher infection risk, and a number of local hospitals have halted some face-to-face services to comply with health controls.

Xuzhou city in the eastern Jiangsu province, about a nine-hour drive from Shanghai, suspended its three subway lines, cut some bus services and closed a few entrances on highways linking it and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Beijing city's annual marathon was canceled, its organizing committee said on Friday, citing virus transmission risk.

Oceania

Australia has also banned flights from nine southern African countries, to prevent the entry of the new Omicron variant.

Non-Australians who visited South Africa, Zimbabwe and several other nations in the past fortnight will also be barred from Australia, Heath Minister Greg Hunt said. Citizens and residents traveling from the listed countries will have to quarantine for 14 days.

