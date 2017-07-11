Coronavirus digest: Mutated COVID variant reaches France, Spain and Sweden

France, Spain and Sweden confirmed their first cases of a new coronavirus variantthat was recently identified in the UK, the countries' respective health ministries have confirmed.

An infected man arrived in France from London on December 19. He is asymptomatic and isolating at home in the central city of Tours.

In addition to this case, French laboratories are analyzing tests from several other people who may have the new variant.

France has recently imposed a blockade on people entering from the UK in a bid to limit the spread. Although the officials lifted the snap measure after two days, the move stranded thousands of drivers in Dover.

Spain, meanwhile, has registered its first cases of the variant, Madrid's regional government said.

The region said four cases had been detected involving people who had recently arrived from the UK or had close contact with someone who had.

Sweden's Health Agency said a traveler from Britain has tested positive for the new variant.

Health official Sara Byfors told a news conference the traveler had gone into isolation after their arrival in Sweden and that no further positive cases had so far been detected.

Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant.

In addition to France, Spain and Sweden, the people who have contracted the variant have also been reported in Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia.

Experts believe the mutated version of the virus is around 70% more contagious and it has prompted more than 50 countries to impose restrictions on travel to the UK.

Elsewhere in Europe

In Germany, the country's Association of Cities told people to lower expectations for the coronavirus vaccine in the short term — a day before Germany's vaccination scheme is due to begin.

"It's a start, but the specter of the dangerous coronavirus isn't gone just yet," the association's president, Burkhard Jung, told the Funke Media Group in an interview.

He added that mass inoculation was not yet feasible because there was "too little vaccine" at present.

The first dose of the BioNtech-Pfizer vaccine was being distributed Saturday ahead of Sunday's rollout.

Also on Saturday, Germany recorded another 14,455 coronavirus cases and the death toll rose by 240 to 29,422.

Russia has given the green light to its vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying.

Older citizens had previously been excluded from Russia's national vaccine program, as the injection had been tested on this age group separately.

The news will offer some relief in the country that has just crossed three million COVID-19 cases.

The first 9,750 vaccine doses have arrived in Greece. They were transported across the border with Bulgaria in the north. A video showed the van carrying them escorted by six police cars.

Vaccinations will begin at five Athens hospitals on Sunday. Health personnel and elderly residents of nursing homes are first in line to be vaccinated.

Asia-Pacific

Mainland China recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 14 cases the previous day, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

The country's National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 12 of the new cases were imported and eight were locally transmitted.

The Chinese city of Wuhan was the original epicenter of the virus but China has since managed to contain the pandemic.

Japan's health ministry confirmed the country's first cases of infection with the new coronavirus variant that was identified in Britain.

Five people arrived in the country infected with the new variant between December 18 and December 21.

Shigeru Omi, head of a government task force, has called for tighter border control in response.

South Korea has recorded its largest daily increase with 1,241 infections. Although not as high a figure as other countries, some fear that the country will erase gains it made in pandemic control during the spring.

Officials had eased social distancing rules to their lowest in October, allowing high-risk venues like clubs and karaoke rooms to reopen.

Retired golfer Greg Norman posted photos on social media Friday suggesting he had been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The two-time major winner from Australia shared a video on Instagram saying he was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, before posting photos showing himself in a hospital bed.

"This sums it all up," he wrote. "My Christmas Day."

Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., also said that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations A socially-distanced visit to the birthplace of Jesus Priests arrive at the Church of Nativity, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, adhering to strict social-distancing guidelines. The traditional midnight mass on Christmas Eve is closed to the general public amid a coronavirus lockdown. Only clerics are permitted to attend.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Tourist industry takes a hit The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to Bethlehem's tourism sector. Restaurants, hotels and gift shops have been shuttered in line with coronavirus restrictions. Evening celebrations, when pilgrims normally congregate around the Christmas tree, have been canceled.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Playing amid a lockdown Thousands of foreign pilgrims usually flock to the holy city and watch parades such as this. This year attendance fell dramatically. Israel has closed its international airport and Palestinian authorities enforced an intercity travel ban, meaning many were kept away.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Too old to attend? The newly-appointed Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and top Roman Catholic cleric, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who himself contracted the virus and recovered, will lead this year's reduced celebrations. The 85-year-old Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, who usually attends said he would not participate.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Enforcing Covid-19 restrictions in holy spots In the traditional nativity story, shepherds watch flocks of sheep. During the coronavirus pandemic in Bethlehem this year, security guards ensure that strict lockdown measures are being adhered to in holy spots, such as the Church of the Nativity.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Praying this will be over? Despite the circumstances, town leaders are determined to send a message of hope. "So we are celebrating the holiday in all means, the only thing missing at this stage is the big crowd, like it used to be in the previous years, but people in Bethlehem are optimistic that the future will be better," said Mayor Anton Salman.



Americas

The CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd showed efficacy between 50% and 90% in Brazilian trials, Sao Paulo's state health secretary said.

Results of trials in Brazil are known exclusively by Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute biomedical research center. It has an agreement with Sinovac to produce the vaccine, said health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn.

Concerns had been raised concerns over a failure to provide data on the trials earlier this week.

The first publicized allergic reaction to the vaccine produced by US company Moderna has been reported by US newspaper the New York Times.

An oncologist for the Boston Medical Center and who is allergic to shellfish began feeling dizzy and experiencing a racing heart after he was inoculated.

"He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed and discharged. He is doing well," David Kibbe, a spokesman for the center said in a statement.

Until now, reports of an allergic reaction had only been linked to the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

Visitors to Cuba will have to present a negative test for the novel coronavirus to gain entry to the country from January 10 onwards, the country's communist party newspaper Granma reported.

Only test results from within 72 hours before departure will be accepted, according to the report.

Cuba recorded 217 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday — the

highest number registered in one day since the pandemic hit in March.

