 UK port chaos: Truckers face roadside Christmas | News | DW | 25.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK port chaos: Truckers face roadside Christmas

Thousands of truck drivers remain stuck in southeastern England waiting to cross the English Channel to France. Although the border has been reopened, the backlog is expected to last several days.

A woman and her child watch the stranded trucks from a bridge

Many truck drivers are spending Christmas in a queue on the M20 highway near the Port of Dover

Thousands of truckers and travelers remained stranded on Friday after a days-long gridlock at the southern English Port of Dover meant they got to celebrate Christmas on the roadside.

Cargo trucks have been trapped since Sunday after France closed borders with the UK in a bid to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

As well as long queues forming on highways around the town of Dover, thousands more lorries were diverted to a nearby airfield to wait for the backlog to clear.

Light at the end of the tunnel was provided on Wednesday when France partially reopened its borders.

A driver is given a coronavirus test at the Port of Dover

Drivers must provide a negative COVID-19 test result before entering France

But the process to enter France has been lengthened by stringent COVID-19 testing and hundreds of British troops have been in action to help clear the backlog.

France and Poland have also sent teams to boost the testing effort. Many of the stranded drivers are from Eastern Europe.

Volunteers provide Christmas cheer

Volunteers have also been seen handing out food and other presents to keep the spirits high among the forlorn truckers, desperate to return home for the festive period.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government is doing its "utmost" to get the drivers home for Christmas and had sent "special instructions to the Army to take control of testing and HGV management operations," according to Sky News.

However, for many, this has come too late, and a Christmas at the roadside became inevitable.

Watch video 01:45

Truck drivers angry at freight delays from UK

Although the tremendous backlog of freight was rooted in fears over the coronavirus, some commentators had seen in the mammoth lines a portent of what might be lying ahead if Britain concluded its withdrawal from the European Union without a trade arrangement in place.

But those concerns were somewhat allayed on Thursday when London and Brussels announced they had come to an agreement on a post-Brexit trade deal.

DW recommends

New COVID strain: A fresh blow to Britain's economy

Flight and freight bans from the UK due to a new strain of the coronavirus have sparked a stock market sell-off across Europe. The blow comes while Britain and the EU remain deadlocked over a trade deal.  

COVID: First passengers cross reopened UK-France border

It is expected to take some time to clear the backlog at UK ports. At Dover, fights broke out between truckers and police.  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU, UK breathe sigh of relief over last-minute trade deal  

Advertisement