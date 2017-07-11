Coronavirus: Two-thirds of Germans willing to receive COVID vaccine

Almost two-thirds of Germans have shown a willingness to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by news agency DPA.

Indeed, many are in a hurry to be vaccinated, with 32% saying they wanted it to happen as soon as possible.

A further 33% said they were happy to receive the vaccine, but were slightly more hesitant as they wanted to wait and see what kind of effect it has on recipients.

Some 19% said they do not want to receive the vaccine at all, while 16% remain undecided.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Mexico Mexico's military is in charge of running the vaccination program, which began on Tuesday. The country will be administering 125,000 doses of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For now, only medical staff in two out of Mexico's 32 states — Mexico city and the northern state of Coahuila — will be vaccinated.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Israel Israel kicked off its vaccination drive on Sunday. On day 1, health workers, the PM and the defense forces received the vaccine, while those above 60 started receiving the vaccine from Monday. Israel aims to vaccinate at least 2 million people by January.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine United States The US has approved two vaccines in order to speed up the roll out of the vaccine to its population. President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the vaccine on Monday. The politician emphasized the safety of the vaccine, and even praised President Donald Trump, saying the current administration "deserves some credit" for getting the vaccine distribution "off the ground."

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine United Kingdom The UK started its vaccination program earlier this month. The first 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be given to people over 80 who are hospitalized, along with healthcare workers. There is speculation on whether the vaccine will be effective against the new strain of the coronavirus, but BioNTech, the German partner of Pfizer in the coronavirus vaccine, has said that its vaccine could work.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Canada Canada's health regulator gave an emergency approval to Pfizer's vaccine earlier this month. The country will receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine in December. The country has started rolling out the vaccine to its healthcare workers.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mass inoculation campaign this month. Doctors, teachers and social workers are first in line to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Meanwhile, clinics in Moscow have also begun to offer the vaccine.



Side effect worries

More than half of the respondents — 57% — said they were concerned about the potential side effects of being inoculated.

Germany plans to begin its vaccination program on December 27, giving priority to those aged 80 and above, as well as people living and working in care homes.

Health care workers at risk of infection, including those working in emergency rooms and in intensive care units, will also be prioritized.

The YouGov survey found that those who were older were more keen to be vaccinated, with 71% of those above the age of 55 willing, compared to 54% of people between the ages of 18 and 24 sharing the same enthusiasm.

Political clues

The way someone was likely to vote also gave an indication of their keenness to receive the jab.

Almost half of supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany party — 49% — showed a reluctance to be vaccinated, the survey showed.

Green Party voters demonstrated no such hesitation, however, with 82% saying they wanted to receive the vaccine.

Some 2,035 people took part in the survey. It was conducted between December 21 and December 23.