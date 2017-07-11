Coronavirus digest: Kim rebukes North Korea officials over 'crisis'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said failures by senior party and government officials during the pandemic led to a "huge crisis" for the country.

State news agency KCNA said Kim berated "the lack of ability and irresponsibility of cadres, and called for conducting a more fierce party-wide campaign against ideological faults and all sorts of negative elements being exposed among the cadres."

The report stated a "grave incident" that threatened the safety of the people, but did not specify any details.

North Korea has not officially recorded a single case of the virus, but stepped up protection measures towards the end of last year.

Europe

Germany's confirmed cases rose by 808 to 3,728,141, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The death toll rose by 56, arriving to a total of 90,875.

Romania has announced plans to sell 1.17 million doses of excess BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines to Denmark. "Romania is experiencing low vaccination backing and therefore wants to sell excess vaccines which they won't be able to use," Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

Vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and distrust in state authorities has led to Romania missing its vaccination goals, with just over a fifth of the population inoculated.

Asia Pacific

The top health official in Australia's Queensland state has advised people under 40 against taking the AstraZeneca vaccine due to risk of a rare blood clotting disorder.

The Australian government has made those shots available for all adults, but Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said younger adults should wait for the more scarce BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to become available.

Japan is considering extending coronavirus curbs in Tokyo and other areas from two to four weeks, with the Olympics less than a month away. A recent uptick in cases has made officials wary of lifting the state of emergency in those areas on July 12.

Under the state of emergency, spectators at Olympic events would be limited to 5,000. Organizers had ruled that spectators will be allowed at up to 50% of the venue capacity, or a maximum of 10,000.

Americas

The United States Supreme Court has left a nationwide ban on evictions in place, rejecting a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who were unable to pay rent during the pandemic.

An analysis of US government data by the Associated Press showed that nearly all coronavirus-related deaths in the country are now among the category of people who were not vaccinated.

"Breakthrough'' infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1.1% COVID-19 hospitalizations. Only 0.8% of deaths in May were among fully vaccinated people.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of turning a blind eye to possible corruption in a deal to purchase coronavirus vaccines. This has led to an increase in calls for impeachment for Bolsonaro, against whomprotests have been taking place in recent weeks.

Guatemala has asked Russia to return money already paid for doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, since they were never delivered. The Central American country had paid $80 million in early April for a supply of 8 million doses of the vaccine. So far, it has received just 150,000 of those. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said doses will reach Guatemala soon.

Global

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was supporting Burundi, Eritrea, Haiti, North Korea and Tanzania in starting their COVID-19 vaccination programs. These are the only five countries among the WHO's 194 member states yet to begin inoculation in the coronavirus pandemic.

