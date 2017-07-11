Coronavirus digest: Japan to ease COVID curbs before Olympics

Japan plans to lift a state of emergency in Tokyo on June 20, a month before the Olympics begin.

The capital city and various other regions have been under a virus emergency since April 25.

Japan is considering allowing spectators at the Olympics, though there is no official confirmation yet.

Relaxation of restrictions could allow 10,000 people, or 50% of the venue capacity at sporting events.

An announcement is expected later Thursday after top officials discuss the matter with medical advisers.

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world.

Asia-Pacific

New Zealand's economy posted better-than-expected growth of 1.6% in the first quarter of 2021. The growth meant that the economy was back at pre-COVID levels, driven largely by spending on hospitality and retail goods like television and cars.

Thailand plans to fully reopen vaccinations for foreign visitors by mid-October, as the country seeks to restart a COVID-battered tourism industry.

Europe

England has seen a 50% rise in infections since May due to the delta variant, a large prevalence study led by Imperial College London found.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated people in the United Kingdom could be allowed to travel to amber list countries without quarantining, the Daily Telegraph reported. The list includes popular tourist destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and the United States.

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,330 to 3,718,955 on Thursday. The death toll rose by 105 to 90,179.

German biotech CureVac NV said its COVID vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial. The European Union had secured up to 405 million doses of the vaccine last November.

Middle East

UAE's Abu Dhabi has become the first city to receive the coronavirus Sotrovimab medication. Health officials had approved emergency use of the medicine, saying it reduced hospitalization and fatalities by as much as 85% if administered in time.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Iran: Bearing the brunt With a high number of deaths and cases, Iran has been a regional epicenter of the outbreak. Several top officials have been infected and there are concerns the number of cases are higher than reported. The government has canceled Friday prayers but health workers have complained they are under-equipped. Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for emergency funding.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Saudi Arabia: strict measures Saudi authorities banned international religious pilgrims early on, leaving the Grand Mosque's Kaaba in Mecca virtually empty. Other measures have involved sanitizing streets and mosques, closing schools and universities, an extensive travel ban and fines of up to 500,000 riyals (€120,000/$133,000) for people hiding health details. It has also locked down the Shiite-minority area of Qatif.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Egypt: Travel restrictions In Cairo, hundreds of Egyptians tried to get certificates showing they have a clean bill of health after Saudi Arabia announced new travel regulations. Although Egypt has only detected a low number of cases, more than 100 tourists returning from the country tested positive for the virus. Officials have limited sermons to 15 minutes and cancelled large public gatherings.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Israel, West Bank: Shielding themselves from the world Gatherings of less than 100 are still allowed, leaving visits to the Wailing Wall open. But Israeli authorities have virtually halted air traffic in and out of its territory and tourists are required to self quarantine. The city of Bethlehem has declared a state of emergency, emptying streets usually teeming ahead of Easter. Israeli researchers have said they are close to finding a COVID-19 cure.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Kuwait: Virtual lockdown As Kuwaitis kept their distance at this makeshift testing center, the country entered a virtual lockdown, with the entire workforce given a two-week holiday from March 12. All commercial flights have been suspended from Friday on, schools have been closed and gatherings at restaurants, malls and commercial centers have been banned.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down? Iraq: Coronavirus fails to dampen protests Iraq's protest movement has set up its own makeshift disinfection stations to counter the spread of COVID-19. Although Iraq is highly prone to the outbreak due to its proximity and close relations with Iran, protesters have been defiant, saying the government is the virus. Elsewhere authorities have closed major public spaces and religious institutions have cancelled gatherings. Author: Tom Allinson



Americas

The United States government bought another 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for primary inoculation, including of children. This brings the total US order to 500 million.

Costa Rica rejected Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccines after having studied available clinical data. Uruguay had released data on the same vaccine earlier this month, in which it showed the vaccine was 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths in the country.

