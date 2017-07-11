Coronavirus: Germany's CureVac vaccine only 47% effective

A coronavirus vaccine produced by Germany's CureVac is just 47% effective, the pharmaceutical firm said Wednesday.

After an interim analysis of the vaccine, the Tübingen-based company released a statement saying: "CVnCoV demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria."

The company blamed the "unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating within the study population subset assessed" for the disappointing result, as well as varying responses across different age groups.

