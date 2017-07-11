Coronavirus: Anti-lockdown group put under surveillance in German state

The State Office for the Protection of the Consitution in the German state of Baden-Württemberg on Wednesday declared that it will begin to surveil a Querdenker, or "lateral thinking," group opposed to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The state office responsible for domestic security, formally classified the group as an object of observation as the group has been "infiltrated by extremists." The announcement comes as federal and state interior ministers prepare to discuss conspiracy myths and ideologies at a conference on Thursday.

The "lateral thinking" movement has been responsible for organizing some of the largest demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions, including a protest in Leipzig last month, which saw over 20,000 attendees.

The founder of the group is Stuttgart-based entrepreneur Mcihael Ballweg. The movement's full name – "Querdenker 711" – references Stuttgart's telephone area code.

Critics say that the group is primarily supported by right-wing extremists, Reichsbürger, or those who reject the idea of the modern German state, and conspiracy theorists –– a claim that Ballweg disputes.

"We are a peaceful movement and not a political party," he told dpa. Demonstrations held by the organization have descended into violence between protesters and police in recent months. Police officers have used water cannons against demonstrators in cities across the country, while people set off a self-made explosive device in Berlin in October, allegedly in protest of the restrictions.

That same month, police investigated an attack on the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease prevention authority. In that case, a security guard reporting witnessing several suspects throw incendiary devices at the building.

