Coronavirus: 400 people test positive at German slaughterhouse

About 400 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at a slaughterhouse in northwestern Germany, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Rheda-Wiedenbrück meat processing plant, in the district of Gütersloh, near Bielefeld, is run by Tönnies, the leading meat processing firm in Germany.

Just over 1,000 workers were tested, and results for about 500 tests were available on Wednesday. Of those, at least 400 of them came back positive. Further results were expected later.

Read more: Germany agrees stricter meat industry regulations following coronavirus outbreaks

The results have prompted local authorities to shut down the plant, and suspend all schools and daycare centers in the region until the summer holidays on June 29.

The district said it hopes these steps will work to stop the outbreak spreading further in the population.

Germany's meat processing sector has come under increasing scrutiny during the pandemic, with several plants reporting massive outbreaks. The sector is plagued with poor working conditions, exploitative contracts and usurious rents in mass housing for eastern European workers.

Watch video 02:40 Share COVID-19 outbreak in German abattoir Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3c0VB COVID-19 outbreak in German slaughterhouse sparks fears

A spokesman for Tönnies said at a press conference: "We can only apologize."

Spokesman Andre Vielstädte said the business had worked "intensively" to "keep the virus out of the company."

The company said it was unclear whether there were multiple clusters, but that the outbreak was recent as tests had come back negative just three to four weeks ago.

Read more: Coronavirus: 'Modern slavery' at the heart of German slaughterhouse outbreak

The company speculatively blamed its workers, largely from Romania and Bulgaria, for traveling home during the long weekend and bringing it back to Germany.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Germany has had far more confirmed cases of coronavirus than either Romania or Bulgaria. In the past 14 days, Germany registered 4,814 new cases, compared to 2,898 in Romania and 915 in Bulgaria.

According to Germany's Robert Koch Institute, across the country the infection rate continues to remain low, despite local flare-ups.Some 156 of 412 districts have not reported any new infections in the past seven days.

No district has exceeded the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. It is unclear if Gütersloh is included in that figure.

A comparatively high number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been registered in the past seven days in Aichach-Friedberg, Greiz, Gütersloh, Verden, Sonneberg and the Berlin district of Neukölln.

aw/msh (dpa, AFP, epd)