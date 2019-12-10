 COP25: Can the US escape climate finance obligations? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 13.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

COP25: Can the US escape climate finance obligations?

The US decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement is bad for climate action, but what are the implications for international funding? DW spoke to Joe Thwaites, climate finance expert with the World Resources Institute.

An oil pumpjack against a sunrise

At climate negotiations, most issues are complex, but there is generally a common factor running through them, and that's money. How much should countries pay to be allowed to pollute? How much should those that protect the climate receive as a reward? How can jobs and economies be protected as the world warms?

There is broad agreement at COP25 in Madrid that developed countries have a greater responsibility for the generation of historic greenhouse gas emissions. But there is less consensus on how to compensate developing countries who have contributed little to the problem, yet face the impacts of the climate crisis.

Ten years ago, during COP15 in Copenhagen, negotiators agreed that industrialized countries would mobilize $100 billion US dollars a year by 2020 to help developing countries deal with the effects of global warming and adopt clean energy technologies.

They pledged to mobilize the same amount every year until 2025, by when they aim to have agreed on a new and more ambitious fund.Yet on the eve of 2020, countries have still not managed to raise the first $100 billion. At the latest count — which was in 2016 — the grand total stood at just over 70 billion.

One contributor was  the US.  But President Donald Trump is not a fan of climate finance. In fact it was one of his main excuses for pulling out of the Paris Agreement. But is escaping financial responsibility for global warming really that simple?

Joe Thwaites, climate finance expert with the World Resources Institute says not. In an interview with DW, he shed some light on the complex issue of international funding obligations and the US responsibility to contribute.

Climate finance expert, Joe Thwaites

DW: The US pulling out of the Paris Agreement was seen as a global threat for climate action. To what extent was this move related to the $100 billion goal?

Joe Thwaites: Even if the Paris Agreement hadn't been agreed in 2015, the $100 billion would still have been there. Even the actual decision about continuing to 2025 is not written in the Paris Agreement. It was in the context that went alongside it. So, arguably, even for a country like the US that exits the Paris agreement next year, they were still party to the commitment made in 2010 to mobilize $100 billion and to the decision in 2015 to continue that to 2025.

So will the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement affect the country's contribution to climate finance?

In 2016 we saw that climate finance was around 70 billion. That means you need another 30 billion by 2020 and that means every developed country needs to be doing more. We've seen a lot of countries announce an increase in climate finance,  and that's great. But if you have a major country like the US that doesn't increase climate finance, that's a real problem in terms of being able to meet the goal.

Even under the Trump administration, Congress is ultimately the one that has the final say. Every year, the Trump administration has tried to cut back, not just on climate aid, but on all foreign aid, and Congress has actually said no. They have continued, for instance, funding some bilateral programs that help countries with clean energy, with adaptation and with sustainable forestry.

One of the key interesting messages is that the US Federal Government is still contributing to climate finance. Although not enough. 

Two women walk through water up to their chests
Sled dogs walk through water that was once ice

Extreme weather events and rising sea levels are just some of the consequences of the climate crisis

Who is making up for a lack of US ambition from a financial perspective?

European countries have picked up some of the slack. But they feel like that's not very fair on them, especially when they need to be doing more. They need to be doing more in and of themselves, not just plugging gaps left by the US.

Why is this pledge proving so hard to achieve?

One of the big challenges of the $100 billion goal is that you have a certain degree of ambiguity. There's a sort of flexibility, there's wording that can be interpreted in different ways. The language talked about a variety of sources: public, private, bilateral and multilateral. But it didn't explain, for example, how you would account for the private. If a company invests in a developing country and it's not linked to an intervention made by a developed country, whether providing finance, or capacity building, or technical assistance, if they can't demonstrate that, then it's not fair to count it.

The $100 billion came in the final hours of the Copenhagen conference. Things were falling apart elsewhere. It was sort of put together as this is important to show solidarity. I think it's fair to say it was rushed. The process for the new goal is not going to be rushed, because they're going to start in 2020 and the deadline is 2025.

How would you like to see the new goal differ from this one?

The focus may be on the poorest and most vulnerable countries, because that's where the need is greatest. But then you might want another goal that's more focused on grappling with the massive scale of the challenge, which is not just that we need to be investing trillions in clean technologies but also that we need to be scaling down the investments in fossil fuels and other climate incompatible activities.

Watch video 03:07

What's happened since the Paris agreement?

My dream would be to have a goal that sort of reflects the variety of different needs, that provides public finance to the most vulnerable countries, but that also grapples with the question of how do you make all finance consistent with low emissions and climate resilient societies.

Countries are not bound to make specific levels of contributions,  so what mechanisms are there to make sure that they actually fulfill their promises and — unlike the US — keep their ambitions high?

The $100 billion goal is a collective goal and the new goal [set to start from 2025] is also couched in collective terms. The countries in this process have been very reluctant to adopt any kind of fair sharing formula, whether it's about emissions reductions or about provision of finance. One of the challenges, though, is that countries should be doing their fair share, but they should also be doing as much as possible.

Maybe an analogy is if you're living in a group house and you sign a lease with the landlord and one of the housemates stops paying rent, you still need to pay rent, you're still on the hook to meet that goal. They've committed to do it under the UN and it's an international commitment. It's a legal decision. It's not as strong as a protocol, or an agreement, or a convention, but it still is a legal decision.

The interview was conducted by Irene Banos Ruiz and has been edited and condensed for clarity.

  • Swedish 15-year-old girl Greta Thunberg holds a placard reading School strike for the climate outside the Swedish parliament (picture-alliance/DPR/H. Franzen)

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'School strike for the climate'

    This now iconic image of Greta Thunberg holding a placard reading "School strike for the climate" was taken outside the Swedish parliament on a Friday in November 2018. Just 15 at the time, Thunberg and her action have since led to the emergence of "Fridays for Future," a global climate crisis movement that has attracted millions of young people around the world.

  • A simple sign that reads #MeToo said Mother Earth

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'MeToo said Mother Earth'

    This slogan, seen in Berlin at an anti-coal rally in 2017, links the #MeToo hashtag that represents sexual harassment and abuse of women with the abuse of Mother Earth and the planet's natural environment. It was created by activists gathered in the German capital to demand an end to power plants fueled by coal, the world's most carbon-heavy, climate change-inducing fossil fuel.

  • Climate crisis activists block traffic in the London financial district with banners reading Climate Emergency and We Can't Eat Money

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'We can't eat money'

    Climate crisis activists blocked traffic in the London financial district during environmental protests by the Extinction Rebellion campaign in April 2019. In addition to signs reiterating the climate emergency, "We can't eat money" has become a popular slogan for Extinction Rebellion, which correlates unfettered capitalism and climate change.

  • Environmental activists march together in direction of the Hambach open-pit coal mine carrying a sign reading Burn Borders, Patriarchy, Racism, Antisemitism, Homophobia, Capitalism, Not Coal (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Young)

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'Burn borders...not coal'

    In October last year, activists marched together in the direction of the Hambach open-pit coal mine in Germany's Rhineland region, where coal mining threatens a pristine forest. Despite Berlin agreeing to phase out coal by 2038, this protest banner linked the core anti-coal message with a broader political, social and economic meaning.

  • Students take part in a protest against climate change in Hong Kong on March 15, 2019, as part of a global movement called #FridaysForFuture.

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'If you don't act like adults, we will'

    As schoolchildren have taken to the streets to fight the climate crisis across the world, an ever-growing range of slogans have peppered the demonstrations. At this March 15 "Fridays for Future" protest in Hong Kong, one student (far right) summed up how the irresponsibility of older generations has forced them to take action.

  • Students in Cape Town, South Africa take part in the global March 15, 2019 Fridays for Future protest

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'Denial is not a policy'

    Students in Cape Town, South Africa also took part in the global March 15 protest — one of some 200 around the world — as part of a worldwide student strike against government inaction on climate change. In addition to holding up placards against ongoing climate change denial, the students chanted slogans such as "Stop denying! Our earth is dying."

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'Our future in your hands'

    When 25,000 people turned up in Berlin to protest at a rally earlier this year, the streets were flooded with placard-waving school strikers who also carried messages on their bodies. These campaigners coupled stickers on their foreheads — one reads "Warning Warming" — with coordinated hand slogans reading "Our future in your hands."

  • A banner at a protest reads There are Co2nsequences

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'There are Co2nsequences'

    As the "Fridays for Future" protests moved to Aachen near the German-Belgian border in late June, one banner highlighted the inevitable repercussions of burning carbon dioxide at a time when atmospheric carbon levels have reached their highest point in recorded human history.

  • A protester in Hamburg hold up a sign reading There is no planet B

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'There is no planet B'

    This popular rallying slogan for climate activists was popularized by, among others, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who stated at a 2014 climate summit in New York that "There is no plan B because we do not have planet B." The slogan is also the title of a 2019 book by author Mike Berners-Lee that illustrates how humanity can sustainably "thrive on this — our only — planet."

  • A banner reading March now or swim later held up in a protest demanding for urgent measures to combat climate change, in Hamburg, Germany, March 1, 2019

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'March now or swim later'

    The founder of the school strike protests, Greta Thunberg, joined a demo in Hamburg on March 1, just a few weeks after she told business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day and then I want you to act." This slogan at the Hamburg rally embodies the movement's calls for urgent action.

    Author: Stuart Braun


DW recommends

COP25: Why are high emission countries lagging on climate protection?

Even the world's largest CO2 emitters are suffering the effects of climate change. So what's stopping countries like Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, the US and China from changing tack and going green? (12.12.2019)  

COP25: Protesters call for action at Madrid climate rally

Thousands of people marched in Madrid to demand immediate action to protect the planet. World leaders are meeting nearby, but experts called their plans insufficient to fend off climate change's catastrophic effects. (06.12.2019)  

COP25: Developing past fossil fuels in India

Industrialized countries developed using fossil fuels to grow their economies. But in an era of climate change, can developing countries such as India find another way? (09.12.2019)  

COP25: Who are the biggest climate winners and losers?

Climate change is a race against time. The Climate Change Performance Index published today shows which industrial countries are in the lead, and which are the biggest losers. (10.12.2019)  

COP25: When it comes to climate protection, Germany still has a lot to do

Where Germany was once a green pioneer, its climate policy is now lacklustre. The energy transition has lost momentum and emissions are high. DW's Jens Thurau reports from the climate conference in Madrid. (11.12.2019)  

Climate crisis slogans with punch

Protest slogans have marked green campaigns since "Give Earth a Chance" banners flew at the first Earth Day march in 1970. As climate crisis protests have intensified, some powerful phrases are driving the movement. (29.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

What's happened since the Paris agreement?  

COP25: UN Secretary General Guterres challenges world leaders  

Related content

Belgien Klimaprotest 'United for Climate' in Brüssel

COP25: Who are the biggest climate winners and losers? 10.12.2019

Climate change is a race against time. The Climate Change Performance Index published today shows which industrial countries are in the lead, and which are the biggest losers.

Symbolbilder Weltklimarat startet Beratungen zum 1,5-Grad-Ziel

COP25: Why are high emission countries lagging on climate protection? 12.12.2019

Even the world's largest CO2 emitters are suffering the effects of climate change. So what's stopping countries like Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, the US and China from changing tack and going green?

Indien Energie 2017 | Solarenergie in Gujarat

COP25: Developing past fossil fuels in India 09.12.2019

Industrialized countries developed using fossil fuels to grow their economies. But in an era of climate change, can developing countries such as India find another way?

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Afrika Sendung 194 Sandrah Twinoburyo (DW)

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: the humpback whale’s comeback, turning fish skin into leather and building a school out of trash.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

This week we focus on how nature deals with climate change by adapting to new circumstances.  

Global Ideas

Smartphones

Smart devices score poor marks on recycling

E-waste is a global problem, while the mining of fresh resources for electronics leaves devastation in its wake.  